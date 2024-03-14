South Carolina is the No. 1 team in the final CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings of the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks are entering the Women's NCAA Tournament with an undefeated record for a second straight year.

Dawn Staley's group survived a tough SEC Tournament and won its second conference title. Kamilla Cardoso hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Tennessee in the semifinals, and the Gamecocks got the job done against defending national champion LSU in the title game.

Meanwhile, USC claimed the No. 2 ranking after winning the Pac-12 Tournament with a victory over Stanford in the championship game. In its last season with the classic teams, the Pac-12 was the most competitive conference in the nation, so Stanford, UCLA and Oregon State join USC in our top 10.

Iowa kept the No. 3 spot after avoiding an upset against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament championship, as the Hawkeyes pulled out a 94-89 win in overtime. One of the biggest surprises in that tournament was Maryland blowing out Ohio State, 82-61, in the quarterfinals. That was the Terrapins' biggest win of the season.

Notre Dame climbed all the way to No. 11 by winning the ACC Tournament. Freshman star Hannah Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish with 22 points in the title game against NC State.

The UNLV Rebels also moved up this week following their third consecutive Mountain West trophy. But when it comes to dominating a conference, nobody does it like UConn. Geno Auriemma's Huskies are fresh of their fourth-straight Big East title, and at one point during the conference tournament went an impressive 19 consecutive minutes without allowing a single point.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Trojans Last week: 6 3 Hawkeyes Last week: 3 4 Longhorns Last week: 7 5 Cardinal Last week: 2 6 Huskies Last week: 8 7 Bruins Last week: 5 8 Lady Tigers Last week: 9 9 Buckeyes Last week: 4 10 Beavers Last week: 13 11 Fighting Irish Last week: 17 12 Wolfpack Last week: 12 13 Bulldogs Last week: 15 14 Hokies Last week: 10 15 Hoosiers Last week: 11 16 Buffaloes Last week: 14 17 Wildcats Last week: 16 18 Utes Last week: 19 19 Bears Last week: 20 20 Lady Rebels Last week: 24 21 Bluejays Last week: 18 22 Sooners Last week: 23 23 Orange Last week: 21 24 Tigers Last week: 25 25 Cardinals Last week: 22

First five out: Fairfield, Duke, West Virginia, Iowa State, Tennessee