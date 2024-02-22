Compared to the past two months, this was a relatively calm week in the CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings. The top six teams remain unchanged, with No. 1 South Carolina still on track for a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Despite Iowa having the spotlight this past week with Caitlin Clark breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, Ohio State remains the Big Ten's top team. The Buckeyes have won 12 consecutive conference games, the most since the 2006-07 season in which they won 13 in a row. Ohio State's defense has been solid, as it's held opponents to under 50 points three times this month.

But when it comes to competition, no conference is harder to predict than the Pac-12. Oregon State had won five straight ranked games before Sunday's loss to USC, another team that seems to be peaking at the right time. Oregon State, USC and Colorado are tied for second in the Pac-12 standings. Stanford, our No. 3 team, is leading the conference with a 12-2 record.

Meanwhile, UConn is dominating the Big East with a perfect 15-0 record. It was a big week for the program as head coach Geno Auriemma passed former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski for No. 2 on all-time college basketball wins list. Stanford's Tara VanDerveer is the current record holder.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Buckeyes Last week: 2 3 Cardinal Last week: 3 4 Hawkeyes Last week: 4 5 Longhorns Last week: 5 6 Wolfpack Last week: 6 7 Trojans Last week: 8 8 Hokies Last week: 10 9 Beavers Last week: 11 10 Buffaloes Last week: 7 11 Huskies Last week: 13 12 Bruins Last week: 9 13 Wildcats Last week: 14 14 Lady Tigers Last week: 15 15 Bulldogs Last week: 18 16 Hoosiers Last week: 12 17 Utes Last week: 19 18 Orange Last week: 20 19 Fighting Irish Last week: 16 20 Bluejays Last week: 17 21 Cardinals Last week: 21 22 Tigers Last week: 24 23 Bears Last week: 25 24 Mountaineers Last week: 23 25 Sooners Last week: 22

First five out: UNLV, North Carolina, Tennessee, Fairfield, Florida State