DALLAS -- Iowa and LSU are set to meet in Sunday's national title game to conclude a thrilling NCAA Women's Tournament. Neither program had ever made it this far before, but this season is different as they both count on players that carry a huge burden and put up incredible stats on a nightly basis: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose matchup will be must-watch TV.

Reese, who transferred from Maryland last year, is well aware of the headlines heading into Sunday's game.

"I think me and Caitlin, me and her are in the same class. Me and her are the top two [players] everybody's looking at. The both of us. We're both great players," Reese said. "I think we bring a lot to the game. A lot of people respect us -- NBA players, rappers, everybody respects us. And I think that just helps grow our game."

No. 3 seed LSU has been dominant on both sides of the ball with the second best scoring margin (+25.1) in the nation this season. The Tigers are one of the best rebounding teams with 46.6 boards per game, and their defense ranks in the top 25 nationally as they're holding opponents to just 56.7 points per game. LSU owns the fifth best offense in the country, averaging 81.8 points per game. Although fifth-year guard Alexis Morris has had a lot of big games -- including 27 points against Virginia Tech in the Final Four -- Reese's stats have been turning heads all season.

Reese is averaging 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds this season, picking up 33 double-doubles along the way -- an SEC conference record. The "Bayou Barbie" led her team past the No. 1-seeded Hokies with 24 points and 12 boards. The Hokies had some solid offensive players in Georgia Amoore and ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kiltey, but Reese understands that the Hawkeyes will be an even more difficult team to outscore.

No. 2 seed Iowa leads the nation in scoring with 87.6 points per game, and Clark -- the Naismith Player of the Year -- is responsible for most of it because when she's not scoring, she's helping someone else get easy shots. Clark is one of the top scorers in the nation with 27.3 points per game, and she's also leading the nation in assists with 8.6 dimes per game. Monika Czinano averages 17.2 points per contest, and she makes the most out of Clark's assists as she shoots at an impressive 67.9% from the field.

"Caitlin Clark is a great player," Reese said. "It's going to be tough to stop her from getting her points, but being able to just contain her and not letting the supporting cast, her other teammates go off."

Clark has been putting up impressive numbers since her freshman season, but this year she has been reaching new heights. During Iowa's 97-83 Elite Eight victory over Louisville, Clark registered 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds -- the first ever 40-point triple-double in any men's or women's NCAA Tournament game. What's more impressive is that no player had even reached a 30-point triple-double in the Big Dance before.

The Louisville win earned her team an appearance to Iowa's first Final Four since 1993. Many college basketball fans thought the Hawkeyes' journey would be over then because they were competing against defending national champion and No. 1 overall seed South Carolina. However, Clark ignored the outside noise to lead her team to an upset, finishing the night with 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds to become the first college basketball player -- man or woman -- to register 41 points in a semifinal game.

Clark said she has a lot of respect for what coach Kim Mulkey has done with the Tigers and expects Sunday's matchup to be a "tremendous game." She knows the spotlight is on her and Reese, but she is a true team player and never takes full credit. Clark understands that her assists only count if her teammates make the baskets, and that a team is more than one person.

"It's not going to be Caitlin versus Angel. That's not going to win a national championship, but that's what gets [fans] excited about watching the game," Clark said. "I think more than anything people are starting to understand women can play with excitement and a passion and a fire about themselves. That's what's fun. That's what people want to see."

No matter what the result is on Sunday, Reese feels the battle between her and Clark will be good for the sport.

"It's bigger than me. It's bigger than LSU. It's just bigger," Reese said. "I feel like it's for women's basketball, and we've helped grow it a lot this year just being able to be who we are."

Tip off for LSU and Iowa is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET . The game will be available on ABC with streaming on fuboTV (try for free).