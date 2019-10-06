2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches, card, start time, predictions, date, location, PPV rumors

The time has come to welcome back the most demonic structure in WWE history. Sunday night, the annual WWE Hell in a Cell event will take place inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. During an exciting time within the pro wrestling industry, this year's event has all the makings of turning into a memorable one when all is said and done even with only a few matches announced to this point. Hell in a Cell will begin on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET streaming live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us all in beginning at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look now at what we know about the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. Oddly enough, with Hell in a Cell set to take place on Sunday night, only four matches have been set in place, so we're going to make some last-minute predictions as to what we may see as well with the show just hours away.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell): After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman to retain his championship at Clash of Champions, Wyatt -- as The Fiend -- attacked the champ. Laying Rollins out with a Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw, it was clear The Fiend was the next challenger for the crown. This will be a welcome change from Rollins battling giants like Strowman and Brock Lesnar, and it will serve as a show of where WWE's commitment to the Fiend character sits.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Banks beat Lynch by disqualification at Clash of Champions, and after the former best friends got into it on Raw the following night, Banks challenged Lynch to a rematch at Hell in a Cell. Lynch countered by challenging Backs to a rematch inside Hell in a Cell. Expect another violent showing between these two.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Bayley's shortcut win over Flair at Clash of Champions ultimately set up this inevitable rematch. Given the recent beef that's accumulated between the Four Horsewomen, most recently coming to a head on the SmackDown on Fox premiere, this is the only bout that makes sense.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper: Rowan and Harper have made things rough for Reigns and Bryan, and after Rowan defeated Bryan on SmackDown on Sept. 24, Reigns made the save to prevent a further beating. Bryan got crowd approval for teaming with Reigns at that moment, and before the episode went off the air, WWE confirmed the tag match will be taking place at the PPV.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The New Day: It feels like things aren't settled after Revival again went after Xavier Woods' knee. Letting the heels move on after those actions would be very un-WWE. A lot of what happens with New Day likely depends on what WWE does with Lesnar vs. Kingston at the SmackDown debut on FOX.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamaura (c) vs. Ali: They've clashed twice in recent weeks, and it seems inevitable Ali gets a chance to take on Nakamura (and Sami Zayn) for the intercontinental strap. This is doubly true with Nakamura getting a cheap win after Zayn's interference during the last SmackDown on USA.