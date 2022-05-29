AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the 2022 edition of Double or Nothing. The 13-match card is loaded with big names, tournament finals and championship bouts.
In the night's main event, CM Punk looks to score the biggest moment since returning from retirement when he challenges "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW world championship. The women's championship will also be on the line as Thunder Rosa defends her title against Serena Deeb.
AEW pay-per-views are some of the most exciting events on the professional wrestling calendar and Double or Nothing is set up to be another memorable night.
Watch 2022 AEW Double or Nothing
Date: Sunday, May 29
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-in pre-show starts at 7 p.m.)
TV: Traditional pay-per-view ($49.99) | Stream: B/R Live
2022 AEW Double or Nothing match card
- AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women's World Championship -- Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
- MJF vs. Wardlow
- Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final -- Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole
- Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final -- Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho
- The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (Anarchy in the Arena)
- AEW Tag Team Championship -- Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
- Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frakie Kazarian & Tay Conti
- The House of Black vs. Death Triangle
- TBS Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
- Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin
- Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (Buy-in pre-show)