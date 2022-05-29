AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the 2022 edition of Double or Nothing. The 13-match card is loaded with big names, tournament finals and championship bouts.

In the night's main event, CM Punk looks to score the biggest moment since returning from retirement when he challenges "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW world championship. The women's championship will also be on the line as Thunder Rosa defends her title against Serena Deeb.

AEW pay-per-views are some of the most exciting events on the professional wrestling calendar and Double or Nothing is set up to be another memorable night.

Watch 2022 AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Sunday, May 29

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-in pre-show starts at 7 p.m.)

TV: Traditional pay-per-view ($49.99) | Stream: B/R Live

2022 AEW Double or Nothing match card