Hell in a Cell returns on June 5 when WWE brings the annual event -- and the Cell -- to Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago. Hell in a Cell is one of WWE's most iconic matches, with every match inside the structure having the potential to provide moments that will live on in WWE history.

The card is mostly set just about all of the action expected to take place from the Raw brand. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are the only ones expected to face off inside the namesake structure as they meet for the third straight PPV event. Plus, the Raw women's title is on the line when champion Bianca Belair battles both Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. The other big match features two of the biggest superstars on the roster battling it out when Bobby Lashley faces Omos and MVP in a handicap match.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell): Rhodes and Rollins will face off in a third consecutive pay-per-view when they meet inside Hell in a Cell. Obviously, the match format raises the stakes and should bring the rivalry to a close. Rhodes returned to WWE as Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania, winning that match. He then won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, sending Rollins over the edge as he launched an attack on Raw that led to the third meeting.

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Lynch: The most notable thing about this match may be the behind-the-scenes drama that led to it after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw after an argument over creative directions, leaving WWE to scramble and book a No. 1 contender match between Asuka and Becky Lynch, which Asuka won by spraying mist in Lynch's eyes. The following week, Lynch received a rematch after protesting the result of the first meeting. Lynch won the rematch, making the Hell in a Cell match a triple threat.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel: One of the low-key best parts of Raw has been Owens' issues with Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother who is actually just Elias. With the show in need of low-stakes matches to break up the intensity of matches inside the Cell, Owens vs. Ezekiel was officially booked after Ezekiel again managed to beat Chad Gable in singles action, sending Owens over the edge.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP: Like Rhodes and Rollins, Lashley and Omos wrestled at both WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash. They also met in a cage match on Raw, which Lashley won when Omos threw him into the cage, causing it to break and allowing Lashley to be the first man to get both feet on the floor. Lashley challenged MVP on the following Raw, with the stipulation that the winner would name the stipulation for Lashley vs. Omos. MVP picked up the win by count out and has chosen that the match will now be a handicap battle.

Liv Morgan, Finn Balor & AJ Styles vs. Rhea Ripley Damian Priest & Edge: Balor and Styles have aligned against the Edge-led Judgement Day faction, with Morgan joining their cause after Ripley joined up with Edge. After weeks of matches, attacks and other clashes, both sides are now set to clash in a mixed-six-person tag match. The potential exists for Edge to add one ore to his stable, which could tilt things in his team's favor.

United States Championship -- Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Ali has been desperately trying to get Theory in the ring for a title match, with Theory constantly evading and using his power as Vince McMahon's protege to put Ali at a disadvantage. Ali finally earned a title shot by defeating Ciampa on Raw, getting a disqualification victory as a result of Theory's interference. After Theory continued the attack, he declared the title match would happen immediately, quickly beating a badly damaged Ali. Following the match, it was announced that McMahon wanted to see the two in a fair fight at Hell in a Cell.

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred): Moss returned to SmackDown on the brand's final show before Hell in a Cell. Having recovered from a brutal attack by Corbin, Moss gained retribution on his former teammate with help from a steel chair. Authority figure Adam Pearce later informed Corbin that he and Moss would face off in a No Holds Barred match at the PPV event.