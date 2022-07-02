One man and one woman will leave Las Vegas on Saturday night as Money in the Bank contract holders. The WWE Money in the Bank premium live event will take place from MGM Grand Garden Arena with the two ladder matches and four championship contests making up a big night of action.

The winner of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will a contract that grants them a title shot at any time of their choosing. Historically, that has meant the winner picks a time when a champion has just been through a grueling match or an attack, leaving them vulnerable to a quick defeat.

Nearly 85% of Money in the Bank winners have successfully cashed in their contract to become world champion. This is the fifth year women will take part in a Money in the Bank match. All four previous winners of the women's match have successfully cashed in their contract.

Take a look below at all the information you need to watch Money in the Bank live from Las Vegas.

Watch 2022 WWE Money in the Bank

Date: Saturday, July 2

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 Money in the Bank match card