LA Knight has had the biggest rise of 2023 but dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday is a nearly insurmountable task. Riyadh hosts the meeting between the longest-reigning undisputed champion in WWE history and the promotion's hottest act today.

Reigns and The Bloodline are one of the most dominant forces in professional wrestling history. Knight has the full backing of WWE fans as he looks to do the unthinkable. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso all failed to overcome Reigns, but Knight is brimming with confidence in pursuit of the biggest moment of his 20-year career. Rollins, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are also scheduled to defend their respective world titles at Crown Jewel.

WWE is rolling out the red carpet for some major stars for their latest trip to Saudi Arabia. John Cena searches for a singles win that has eluded him for five years against The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa. It may very well be the last appearance of Cena's current stint with the company. Plus, Internet star Logan Paul returns to WWE in pursuit of Rey Mysterio's United States championship.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Crown Jewel

Date: Nov. 4, 2023

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (Noon ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Crown Jewel match card