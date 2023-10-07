WWE is bringing Fastlane to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. The card is stacked with some big matches, including John Cena returning to action for his first televised match since WrestleMania.

Cena will be teaming with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. Knight and Cena had previously had some tense interactions when Cena reffed Knight's match with The Miz at Payback. Despite that, Knight came to Cena's rescue after The Bloodline injured AJ Styles, knocking him from his planned spot as Cena's tag partner.

Another Uso will be in action at the event when Jey Uso teams up with Cody Rhodes to challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the undisputed WWE tag team championship.

The card also has two more intriguing matchups set to take place. The WWE women's championship is on the line when IYO SKY takes on both Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. SKY earned the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract against Asuka at SummerSlam. Ironically enough, that was also a triple threat match involving Flair. Plus, an interesting tag match is scheduled when LWO takes on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking to win each match at WWE Fastlane, which streams live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with a kickoff show beginning one hour before.

2023 WWE Fastlane card, predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE has done a good job resurrecting Nakamura into a threat to a top championship. It hasn't been believable that Nakamura would beat Rollins for the belt, but the story of Nakamura knowing Rollins' back is injured and targeting the injury has carried a top-of-the-card program well for months. Rollins losing the belt will happen at the appropriate moment to a man who can be trusted to be the face of Raw. That isn't now and that isn't Nakamura. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)

It seems WWE is finally ready to give Knight his breakout moment. Knight has been getting some of WWE's biggest crowd reactions all year and fans have been clamoring to see his rise. Pairing him with 16-time world champion and Hollywood star John Cena is a befitting coming-out party. The Bloodline group has elevated each of its members, but Sikoa and Uso's place in the pecking order requires them to lose occasionally. Cena's two-month run with the company wraps at the end of the month, so giving the heroes a win sets the stage for both Cena and Knight to battle Roman Reigns in the final quarter of 2023. Pick: Cena & Knight win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Judgment Day remains the primary focus of Raw most weeks and there's a slow-burn story with tensions between Balor and Priest. Despite that, Saturday is probably the story of a different turn. Drew McIntyre has been showing signs that he's about to turn heel and has had issues with Uso specifically. It seems as though the most sensible approach is for McIntyre to make an appearance and cost Rhodes and Uso the win. This would set up a solid program for Rhodes' next rival as he continues the story of trying to work toward a world title victory. Pick: The Judgment Day retain the titles -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Women's Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Sky is a breath of fresh air in a women's division that desperately needs it. Asuka's run at champion wasn't spectacular and Flair's act has unfortunately grown stale. Sky has lots of fresh matchups and storylines ahead of her, including an eventual split from Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's revenge tour. Sky is loaded with talent and dripping with charisma. Let her shine. Pick: Iyo Sky retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

The union of Lashley and the Street Profits immediately caught people's eyes. It was the perfect amalgamation of a Hurt Business reunion and a much-needed character change for the Profits. It's clear by WWE's booking that LWO is designed as a midcard stable: one that can win important matches but is generally used to lift others. The Lashley-Profits organization is far too new to take a loss at a major show. This should be competitive at times but generally a strong showing for SmackDown's new bullies. Pick: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)