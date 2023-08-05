It's time to head to the Motor City for the latest WWE PPV event. The promotion invades Detroit on Saturday night for the biggest event of the summer in SummerSlam. After a month of build up following Money in the Bank in London, there's sure to be fireworks boiling over as stars continue to feud.

Eight matches have been confirmed for the summer spectacle, but none is bigger than the "Tribal Combat" match set between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso as the two battle for control of The Bloodline. Plus, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will complete their trilogy, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor run back their world title match from Money in the Bank.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for SummerSlam and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come.

2023 WWE SummerSlam matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat): All signs were pointing to Reigns vs. Uso at SummerSlam even before Uso handed Reigns his first pinfall loss in three-plus years in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Jimmy Uso was injured by Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, forcing Jey Uso to seek vengeance on his own and now they will meet under "Tribal Combat" rules with both the championship and the title of "Tribal Chief" on the line.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar: Rhodes and Lesnar are one apiece in their series with Rhodes winning their first bout at Backlash and Lesnar finding retribution at Night of Champions. Lesnar returned to programming the night after Money in the Bank to continue his feud with Rhodes. The trilogy was officially set on the July 17 episode of Raw.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor: Rollins has bested Balor at every turn and that has only escalated Balor's desire for vengeance. Balor defeated Rollins to become the first universal champion in 2016 but immediately vacated the title due to an injury suffered during the match. Balor was determined to pay Rollins, the inaugural world heavyweight champion, a long overdue receipt. Rollins defeated Balor in their title match at Money in the Bank, but Balor continues to pursue Rollins and his title.

WWE Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair: Belair and Flair can't stop getting in each other's way. Tensions between the challengers over who is most deserving of a title have repeatedly bled into Asuka's title defenses. Now, all three women will face each other at SummerSlam with Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky lurking in the shadows.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre made his big return at Money in the Bank to face off with intercontinental champion Gunther, setting into motion a one-on-one showdown. Their triple threat at WrestleMania, which also featured Sheamus, was received as one of the best matches in WrestleMania history. Their one-on-one contest should be a treat.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet: Ricochet has been demanding a chance to face Paul in one-on-one action after the two had highlight reel moments at both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler ("MMA Rules" Match): Baszler turned on her longtime friend Rousey at Money in the Bank, allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the women's tag team championships. Baszler was tired of Rousey receiving unearned opportunities off name value. The former friends will collide at SummerSlam. The pair later revealed that their match would be under "MMA rules."

SummerSlam Battle Royal: WWE announced a special SummerSlam battle royal. LA Knight and Sheamus were the first two superstars to demand and be granted spots in the 20-man competition.