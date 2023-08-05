One of WWE's biggest annual events is imminent. SummerSlam has long been considered one of WWE's "Big Four" events. This year's spectacle takes place on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso among the big matches.

Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal championship and "Tribal Chief" status against his cousin Jey Uso in a no holds barred match dubbed "Tribal Combat." The Usos' split from The Bloodline predicated this highly-anticipated match. It's the next chapter in a story being labeled as one of the best to be told in the long history of professional wrestling.

This year's SummerSlam features three other title tilts. Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka for the latter's WWE women's championship in a triple-threat match. Seth Rollins stakes his world heavyweight title in a rematch against Finn Balor. Finally, Gunther and Drew McIntyre collide in a hard-hitting intercontinental title match with high expectations following their acclaimed encounter at WrestleMania 39 with Sheamus.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in SummerSlam.

Watch 2023 WWE SummerSlam



Date: Aug. 5

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE SummerSlam match card