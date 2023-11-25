Since debuting in 1987, Survivor Series has been one of the key events on the WWE calendar every year. This year is no different, as WWE is in the process of putting together a big event for Nov. 25 in Chicago.

Included in the card is the return of War Games. Two double-ring cage matches are set with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins being joined by the returning Randy Orton battling Judgment Day, JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre.

The women's side will see Damage CTRL take on the joint forces of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

The event will also see a pair of title matches with long-reigning champions welcoming a new challenger. Intercontinental champion Gunther welcomes his latest challenge in the form of The Miz. And women's world champion Rhea Ripley takes on Zoey Stark in her first attempt to win a title on the highest level.

Let's take a look at the matches we know are set for Survivor Series, which will stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show one hour prior.

2023 WWE Survivor Series matches

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton & Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Drew McIntyre (War Games Match): Everyone involved in this match has been entangled in one way or another over the past several months. Things were destined to end inside War Games and we finally got to that point after Judgment Day attacked Zayn and Rollins after Rollins' successful title defense against Zayn on Raw. Things quickly broke down into a brawl involving the eight men and Adam Pearce declared if they wanted to "play games" they could take part in War Games. After McIntyre joined Judgment Day's team, Rhodes and Co. responded by adding Orton, who will make his return at Survivor Series

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky) (War Games match): Damage CTRL bolstered its ranks and is determined to take over the women's division on SmackDown. Belair, Flair and Shotzi agreed to meet the group in War Games but needed to recruit a partner. Damage CTRL assaulted any superstar their opponents attempted to recruit. Backed against a wall, Flair made a phone call to Lynch to even the odds.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark: After defeating Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez and Stark at Crown Jewel, Ripley was in need of a new challenge. A women's battle royal was held on Raw, with a title shot on the line. Stark managed to get the win in that match, last eliminating Baszler. While Stark was in the Crown Jewel match, this is her biggest one-on-one opportunity since her involvement in the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch feud where she wrestled several matches with Lynch before turning on Stratus.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. The Miz: Gunther's record-breaking run as intercontinental champion rolls on. A fatal four-way was held on Raw, with Miz defeating Bronson Reed, Ivar and Ricochet to secure a shot at the belt. Unfortunately for Miz, he was attacked by Ivar after the match and things may not be as settled as he thinks heading into a bout with the dominant champ.

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar: Escobar appears to be striking out solo. Escobar defended his assault on mentor Rey Mysterio, was slapped by Zelina Vega, and attacked Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. LWO's newest member Carlito rescued his allies, leading to a one-on-one match between Carlito and Escobar being set for Survivor Series. After Carlito was taken out on Escobar on the go-home edition of SmackDown, Lee stepped up and into the match.