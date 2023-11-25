One of the most iconic matches in the history of wrestling returns on Saturday when WarGames lands in the Chicago suburbs. There will be two WarGames matches headlining the 2023 edition of Survivor Series, WWE's second-longest-running pay-per-view event.

On the men's side of things, Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will team up with Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. The match is the culmination of months of intertwined storylines featuring all 10 men.

The women's WarGames match features the Damage CTRL team of Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane battling Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi. Damage CTRL has been trying to exploit the long-running issues between their opponents to cause internal fractures ahead of the match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2023 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Date: Nov. 25

Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Illinois

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match card