If you live in North America, you're going to have to wake up early -- or stay up late -- if you want to catch Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber live. The action starts at 8:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Time, which means a 5 a.m. ET start, or 2 a.m. PT.

While it's a big ask for the audience in America and Canada, the card has significant ramifications for WrestleMania. The winner of the men's Elimination Chamber will go on to face Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at the biggest show of the year. Similarly, the women's Elimination Chamber match will determine who challenges for the women's world championship at WrestleMania.

The women's Elimination Chamber match will cement a challenger for Ripley's women's world title. Ripley returns home to Australia in February with a major roadblock between her and WrestleMania. Ripley must overcome challenger Nia Jax if she wants to enter WrestleMania 40 as champion. The winner of the men's Chamber match will challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title at the big showcase.

There's one more match booked for the event as undisputed tag team champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor of Judgement Day take on British Strong Style members Pete Dunne and Tyer Bate. Plus, Cody Rhodes and Rollins are expected to make an appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as Waller gets his own homecoming in returning to Australia.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday morning.

Watch 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber



Date: Feb. 24

Location: Optus Stadium -- Perth, Australia

Start time: 5 a.m. ET (4 a.m. ET kickoff show)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Elimination Chamber match card