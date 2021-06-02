WWE has decided to move on from a handful of wrestlers. The company announced on Wednesday that Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett had all been given their releases.

Strowman, a former strong man competitor, signed with the company in 2013 and made his first television appearance in 2014. He held the WWE universal championship as well as the intercontinental championship over the course of his six-year run. Strowman announced in July 2019 that he had signed a new four-year deal with the company.

Black debuted with WWE in 2017 after a lengthy run on the independent circuit. He became a fixture on NXT as a breakout star and eventual run at the NXT championship. He made his debut on the main roster in 2019. Black was featured in vignettes on SmackDown as recently as late April following a six-month absence.

It is unclear if more cuts are on the way at this time. This is not the first time the company has made cuts like this, either. Just last year, the company cut 18 wrestlers and more on the producer side to reduce expenses amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.