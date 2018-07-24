Details released as WWE announces first all-women's PPV 'Evolution' set for October

In what was promised to be a historic announcement Monday night on Raw, WWE revealed that it will be holding its first all-women's pay-per-view on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Raw kicked off on Monday night with Vince McMahon in the ring and the entire roster on stage. McMahon quickly announced his daughter, WWE chief brand officer and on-screen Raw general manager Stephanie McMahon along with son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's executive vice president of talent.

After giving an emotional speech about how hard the entire roster works on a regular basis to make WWE what it is today, Levesque asked the women to step forward. He and his wife each proclaimed how proud they are of the women in their respective manners, and it was Stephanie McMahon herself who revealed to the world that WWE's first all-women's PPV event, Evolution, will take place on Oct. 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Upon the announcement, WWE provided additional information via a press release. Here are some bullet points about what will be featured on the show.

Women from Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT: UK, including Ronda Rousey

The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

A number of WWE Hall of Famers and legends, including Trish Stratus and Lita

When it was revealed this past Friday that an announcement was set to be made on Monday, one of the rumors that made the rounds was that WWE would announce a women's tag team championship. That may still come to fruition, but it was not part of Monday night's announcement.

Nonetheless, the women of WWE continue to make serious waves in the professional wrestling world and a PPV spotlight all to themselves coming this October is one that is more than well-deserved.