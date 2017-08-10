In This Corner Podcast: WWE's awful booking, Braun Strowman breaks down his meteoric rise
The 'Monster Among Men' joins ITC after the guys have a field day with WWE's latest offerings
In this episode: An abhorrent week of WWE programming has Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein hot to open the show (6:00). What cooled them down? The continuing transcendent booking from G1 Climax 27, which the guys break down about one week before its conclusion (20:00). Up next is an exclusive interview with Braun Strowman (54:05), who offers effusive praise of Roman Reigns and dives deep on his first two years in WWE. After running through some of your DM questions (1:04:10), BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King break down the Shawn Michaels-Razor Ramon ladder match at SummerSlam 1995 for PPV rewind (1:14:25) and end things with their weekly feel spots (1:27:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
