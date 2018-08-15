ITC Podcast: Seth Rollins talks WWE fans hijacking his match, Becky Lynch goes deep on her run

In this episode: A special WWE SummerSlam interview edition of In This Corner brings the Irish Lass Kicker and the Kingslayer to the studio ahead of their big matches at the company's second-largest pay-per-view of the year. Becky Lynch sits down with Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein to discuss her road to WWE, Finn Balor's influence in her career, the short-lived "Submission Sorority" and her place in the women's evolution. After that straight fire is put out, Seth Rollins stops by to burn it down with BC and The Silver King. The guys discuss Rollins' incredible 2018, fans hijacking his iron man match with Dolph Ziggler, whether a Roman Reigns feud is in the near future, and how FCW and NXT have built the next generation of WWE superstars. All of that and more this week in a special edition of ITC.

