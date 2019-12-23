Kofi Kingston on Big E being WWE champion: 'It's just a matter of time'

The New Day has long been a force within the WWE tag team division, but singles runs have been few and far between throughout the group's five-year existence. That is, of course, with the exception of Kofi Kingston's memorable run which culminated in Kingston capturing the WWE championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

If we're to witness another singles run at the top of the card from a New Day member, many are of the belief that Big E is next in line to enjoy his name headlining on the marquee. And this is a sentiment shared by Kingston, which he elaborated on during an appearance on the CBS Sports "State of Combat" podcast.

"I think that when you talk to E, he's very modest about it," Kingston said. "He says he just shows up to work and does what he's supposed to do. I think we all know, and we wouldn't be having this conversation if we didn't know E's potential to be able to carry the load. He's phenomenal on the mic, he's funny, he can be intense, he's well-spoken. He's just an all-around good dude. I think it's just a matter of time. When the time is right, he will definitely be somebody that can take the bull by the horns and lead the charge."

Big E is a former NXT champion, defeating Seth Rollins to capture the title on a January 2013 episode of the show. In late 2013, Big E won the WWE intercontinental championship, his only taste of singles gold to date on the WWE "main roster." He's held the tag titles as part of New Day a total of seven times.

Despite the success he has had as one-third of one of the most successful acts in WWE history, Big E has been kept predominantly as tag team competitor on the roster. However, things can change in WWE on any given Monday ... or Friday ... or Sunday.

As has been key to everything that's happened in the career of the New Day members since they joined forces in 2014, Kingston said he and Xavier Woods will be there by Big E's side when his time comes, just as Woods and Big E were there for him when he had his own WWE championship run.

"We'll see, we'll see what happens as time goes on but, yeah, E is definitely a guy that is more than capable of being the face of the company and lead," Kingston said. "Myself and Woods will be right there beside him, supporting him the whole time and holding him up. That has always been the philosophy of our group -- always to push our brothers to the top. We'll see what happens, we never know. When it happened to me, it wasn't supposed to. Who knows? We'll see."