Alan Rogowski, better known in the wrestling world as Ole Anderson, has died at age 81. Rogowski had an expansive legacy in the wrestling industry but is best known as one of the members of the original Four Horsemen faction. Friends and family members shared the news of Rogowski's passing on Monday.

Rogowski became one of the "Anderson Family" and teamed with his storyline brother Gene Anderson as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew in 1968 after Lars Anderson left the team. Rogowski and Anderson won numerous tag titles, with Rogowski also picking up tag team title wins with Lars Anderson as he was brought back to the team on occasion.

Rogowski would eventually form a new version of The Minnesota Wrecking Crew with Arn Anderson. The pair were again a dominant force before being paired with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard -- along with manager J. J. Dillon -- as The Four Horsemen in 1986.

The Horsemen became one of the most legendary groups in wrestling history, dominating Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and, eventually, World Championship Wrestling.

Rogowski retired from wrestling in 1987, but would return to reform the group -- this time with Arn Anderson, Flair and Sting -- in 1989. He would retire again shortly after, serving as the group's manager.

Rogowski would take over the role of head of the WCW booking committee in 1990, spearheading many famous angles while also pitching a few infamous ideas like The Black Scorpion. Rogowski also voiced The Shockmaster, who tripped and fell while bursting through a wall in one of wrestling's most famous bloopers, a moment that completely sank a character who was supposed to be a major player in WCW. Rogowski had lengthy stints as the head of WCW's creative, and was often an unpopular figure backstage.

Perhaps nothing speaks to Rogowski's ability to get under the crowd's skin like the night of May 24, 1976. After leaving the ring following a failed bid to regain the NWA tag team titles while partnering with Gene Anderson, a fan stabbed Rogowski in the arm and chest with a knife, requiring Rogowski to undergo surgery to repair severed tendons.

In true pro wrestling fashion, Rogowski would use a cast following the surgery as a weapon, even using the cast to hit Wahoo McDaniel and cost McDaniel a Mid-Atlantic title match against Flair.