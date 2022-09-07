Shawn Michaels' ascent as a WWE executive continues. CBS Sports has confirmed that the legendary wrestler has been promoted to senior vice president of talent development creative. The change in title comes after Michaels was noted as vice president of talent development creative in an August press release on the creation of NXT Europe.

Michaels began with NXT as a trainer in 2016 before eventually becoming a writer and producer underneath longtime friend Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He then took over NXT programming after Levesque suffered a cardiac issue. He has continued to play that part even after Levesque's return and the eventual retirement of Vince McMahon and overall leadership changes.

Following his promotion, Michaels will continue to oversee creative in NXT, as well as being in charge of the development of talent in WWE's developmental brand.

Michaels will also oversee the expansion of the NXT brand, including the expansion of NXT UK into NXT Europe, which is planned to launch in 2023.

This year has seen more than 50 new talents start at NXT, including NCAA NIL athletes Joe Spivak from Northwestern University football and University of Alabama track and field team member Isaac Odugbesan.

Michaels is generally considered one of the top wrestlers in WWE history, debuting with the promotion as a member of The Rockers in 1988 before finding singles success as "The Heartbreak Kid" and winning several singles titles, including four runs as world champion.

After building up a reputation as one of the greatest in-ring competitors in wrestling history, Michaels retired in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. He would return for one final match in 2018, teaming with Triple H in a brief revival of their D-Generation X stable to defeat The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.