The Rock finally reveals why he sold Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner so hard
The People's Champ explains why a Stunner from Austin could throw him halfway across the ring
The rivalry between former WWE superstars "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) remains one of the most beloved in the history of professional wrestling, and their memorable trio of matches at WrestleMania were a big reason why.
Part of what made the rivalry so fun was The Rock's unique ability to comically sell the impact of Austin's finishing move, the Stone Cold Stunner, one of the most impfactfaul moves in WWE history.
During a recent episode of the "Handsome Rambler" podcast, hosted by actor/comedian Hannibal Buress and DJ/producer Tony Trimm, the pair playfully reminisced about the way The Rock "sold" the move (see below).
Buress posted a brief video link to the conversation on his Twitter account Thursday. The Rock, who left WWE to become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, quickly responded with a bit of backstage inside baseball about the origin of his overacting.
Just imagining Austin and Johnson "making towns" in the backseat of a car on the way to the next wrestling show during the heyday of the 1990s "Attitude Era" while betting some "Steve-weisers" on how crazy The Rock might dare to sell a move has to be enough to get any wrestling fan feeling nostalgic.
