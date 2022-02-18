WWE has announced its headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, will be enshrined during the Hall of Fame ceremony at American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 1, one day before the first day of WrestleMania 38.

After coming up through regional territories in the late 1980s, Calaway made his way to World Championship Wrestling where he would have an unsuccessful stint as "Mean Mark" Callous. In 1990, Calaway signed with the World Wrestling Federation and was assigned the gimmick of Kane The Undertaker, which was quickly changed to simply The Undertaker before his televised debut at Survivor Series that November.

The Undertaker would spend decades as one of WWE's biggest stars, reinventing himself several times as he transitioned between characters including being a zombie undertaker, a cult leader and the motorcycle-riding "American Badass." Along the way, he would be surrounded by characters such as managers Brother Love and Paul Bearer and his storyline brother, Kane.

The Undertaker also famously won his first 21 matches at WrestleMania, establishing "The Streak" as one of pro wrestling's most famous accomplishments. During the final years of his WrestleMania streak, Undertaker took part in some of the most legendary matches in the history of WWF/WWE.

In total, The Undertaker held world championships seven times along with seven tag team championship runs. He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble.