WATCH: Ronda Rousey's kids leap for joy as she surprises them on WWE TV
Rousey's UFC career may be over, but she's staying busy, and WWE may be in her future
Ronda Rousey hasn't fought since the end of 2016, but she's staying busy in the fighting world. Rousey made a surprise appearance at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble late Sunday night, which excited her fans and those of WWE as well.
On Monday, Rousey posted a video to her Instagram showing her children completely blindsided by her WWE appearance while watching the Royal Rumble at home with her husband, Travis Browne.
Her kids were shocked to see her on screen, as it slowly dawned on them what they were watching. Her husband obviously knew she was appearing, but he built up the hype a bit, too.
Rousey announced that she has signed a full-time deal with WWE, saying that it wasn't just a stunt for Philadelphia.
"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey told ESPN about WWE. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"
If the reactions of her kids are any indication, they enjoy it too.
Rousey has made it clear that she wants to pursue what she wants. Apparently, for now, what she wants is a career in WWE.
