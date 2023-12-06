WWE officially announced its fourth signing class for its "Next In Line" NIL program on Wednesday, bringing in 14 collegiate athletes from 10 different NCAA conferences.

Each of the athletes will have access to the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida along with resources on media training, brand building, community relations and live event promotions. The latest class includes Oklahoma's Stephen Buchanan, a former Big 12 wrestling champion, and two-time All-American Lucas Davison from the University of Michigan.

The class also marks the first time WWE has signed a baseball player, male cheerleader and acrobatics athlete as part of the program.

WWE's "Next In Line" Class 4 signees

Adam Berghorst, Indiana State (Baseball)

Bayley Humphrey, Baylor (Acrobatics)



Darci Kahn, Howard (Track & Field)

Desmond Coleman, Liberty (Track & Field)

Grace Stephens, Monmouth (Track & Field)

Jeremy Cody, Miami (Track & Field)

Josh Pearcy, Rice (Football)

Kali Terza, Kennesaw State (Track & Field)

Lucas Davison, Michigan (Wrestling)

Momen Zahid, William & Mary (Football)

Sirena Linton, Arkansas (Gymnastics)

Skyla Schulte, Michigan State (Gymnastics)

Slane Glover, Ohio State (Cheerleading)

Stephen Buchanan, Oklahoma (Wrestling

Since launching in 2021 WWE has signed 60 collegiate athletes, and seven have gone on to sign WWE developmental contracts. That group of seven includes NCAA heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, former Alabama track star Isaac Odugbesan (now going by Oba Femi) and former Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Spivak (Tank Ledger).