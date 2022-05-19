Stephanie McMahon is stepping down from many of her WWE duties. McMahon's announcement means that her father, chairman and chief executive officer Vince McMahon, is the only remaining McMahon with a significant role in the company.

McMahon revealed on Thursday that she will be stepping away from the company to focus on her responsibilities as matriarch of her home. This news comes months after Triple H, her husband, made a similar pledge to prioritize their family.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," McMahon tweeted. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

McMahon, 45, has been involved with WWE programming on-camera and behind the scenes dating back to age 13. She was promoted to executive vice president in 2007 and made the transition to chief brand officer in December 2013.

Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year after recovering from viral pneumonia and heart failure. Triple H has been an executive with the company since 2010, but his duties have been scaled back over the last two years. He is currently the executive vice president for global talent strategy and development. Shane McMahon, Stephanie's brother, stepped down as a company executive on Jan. 1, 2010, and was reportedly released by the company earlier this year. Businessman Nick Khan currently serves as WWE president and chief revenue officer.

During her time with the company, McMahon occupied many different on-camera roles. She got her start modeling merchandise for WWE catalogues. She went on to capture the WWE women's championship, served as SmackDown general manager and had high-profile storylines involving The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker.