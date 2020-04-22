WWE congratulates Rob Gronkowski on NFL return with Buccaneers, reminds him of 24/7 championship rules
WWE is having fun with 24/7 champion's return to the NFL to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of day-to-day life around the world, but it has also made for an interesting time to be WWE 24/7 champion. After all, social distancing keeps current champion Rob Gronkowski virtually safe from the sneak attacks that have consistently plagued former titleholders.
Now, with Gronkowski set to return to the NFL after a year in retirement, WWE is reminding the reigning champion that his title is always on the line ... even during games.
Gronkowski won the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36 while he was serving as the guest host for the two-night event. Gronk pinned longtime buddy Mojo Rawley in the midst of a wild scrum in which multiple wrestlers were trying to pin Rawley. He has not returned to WWE programming since winning the title. One night prior, Rawley had stopped Gronkowski from pinning then-champion R-Truth, stealing the moment and the title for himself.
On Tuesday, Gronkowski shocked the sports world by returning to the NFL after taking the 2019 season off. He was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will join former teammate and six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
The news likely ends any possibility of an actual program leading to a true pro wrestling match for Gronkowski as he prepares for another NFL season, as he's said in the past that he wanted to compete in "one crazy match" inside a WWE ring.
-
Money in the Bank match card, predix
The chaotic pay-per-view returns with the men and women set to battle over a guaranteed world...
-
WWE announcer Howard Finkel dead at 69
Arguably the greatest ring announcer in pro wrestling, "The Fink" had a career that spanned...
-
WWE announces cost-cutting measures
The company released a plethora of talent, producers and others to help ease the financial...
-
Bliss responds to Rousey's comments
Bliss said she wants to work with Rousey if she returns to WWE, but wants her to stop calling...
-
WWE to resume live TV matches on Monday
WWE is back with live TV matches starting Monday night with Raw
-
Rousey blasts 'ungrateful' WWE fans
Rousey spent 232 days reigning as the WWE Raw women's champion between August 2018 and April...
-
WWE Raw recap: WWE title match set
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will officially clash for the WWE championship at Money in the...
-
SmackDown results: MITB format change announced
The annual ladder matches with championship stakes will be heading to WWE corporate headquarters...