WWE Greatest Royal Rumble matches, card, start time, date, televised, location

For the first time in history, WWE is holding a special event in Saudi Arabia, and the matches set for the big show make it look like an absolute monster. Less than three weeks after WrestleMania 34, WWE's biggest show of the year, and just before it's next pay-per-view in Backlash, it is apparent that this event will be one of the company's most impactful of the entire year.

WWE is set to invade the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27 for an event that will begin at 12 p.m. ET with a pre-show starting one hour earlier at 11 a.m. It will air live on WWE Network and feature every men's main-roster championship being defended as well as a 50-man Royal Rumble match with no women on the card whatsoever.

It actually appears as if WWE used WrestleMania 34 to help set the stage for the Greatest Royal Rumble from a storyline standpoint, which is mind-boggling when you really think about how much WWE puts into 'Mania each year. Nevertheless, here's the now-complete card for the show.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble matches

Universal Championship (Steel Cage Match) -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: This will serve as Lesnar's first in-ring appearance since WrestleMania after re-signing with WWE. It was not exactly explained why Reigns was getting another opportunity at the title so soon. This may be used as an opportunity to put the title on Reigns in front of a friendly crowd.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: One would wish WWE save this match, but running it back makes a lot of sense after Nakamura turned on Styles at WrestleMania and has been low-blowing him ever since.

John Cena vs. Triple H: This match was one of the first announced for the show. One would expect Triple H to go over considering Cena's current booking and the fact that it is airing on WWE Network, so all fans will see it.

The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match): Just days after Chris Jericho replaced Rusev for an undisclosed reason -- in storyline, WWE is saying Lana has objected to Rusev participating in the match -- Rusev is back in the bout after Lana supposedly changed her mind. Whatever.

Greatest Royal Rumble: WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr., Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, The Great Khali, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Kane, The New Day, Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, Elias, Chad Gable, Goldust, Titus O'Neil, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler (among others) will compete in the match. Expect every available men's wrestler from Raw and SmackDown, along with some from NXT and a couple local talents, to be in the match. It has not been announced whether the winner will receive anything of value other than a trophy.

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe: WWE announced this match back on March 26, though Miz had the title at the time. Miz vs. Rollins for the title is scheduled for Backlash in early May, so expect one of them to win. Bobby Lashley has been advertised as part of this match, but he was not added to it on Raw.

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal: One week after Randy Orton won an opportunity for a rematch (rather than receiving it automatically), Mahal was shipped off to Raw and lost the title to Hardy. Mahal gets his rematch in Saudi Arabia. Who knows whether Orton will get a chance at Backlash.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos: Similarly, the Usos had to earn a rematch, but they did so by defeating The New Day. It is being built like the Bludgeon Brothers are simply unable to be toppled by the Usos.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt: After winning the Tag Team Eliminator following two impressive outings that made them look strong together as a team, Hardy & Wyatt will challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the vacant titles. The problem? The Bar was just moved to SmackDown, so ...

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto: The winner of a gauntlet match that was held during 205 Live on Tuesday, Kalisto gets an opportunity to fight for the title in a match that will likely be on the kickoff show.