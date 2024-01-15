WWE legend Hulk Hogan helped to rescue a teenage girl whose car overturned in a multi-car accident in Clearwater, Fla., according to a report by USA Today. Hogan had reportedly been driving with a friend when they stopped to respond to the accident, with Hogan helping the teen driver get out of her car by popping the car's airbags with tools he had on hand.

According to a post by Sky Daily, Hogan's wife, the driver was shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

"Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us! I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car," read Daily's post, shared by TMZ. "By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!"

Hogan, 70, being among the first responders to the accident was initially reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Linda Bose, a representative for Hogan.

"It's typical for Hulk, he has a big heart," Bose told USA Today via email. "He helps and treats people with the highest respect."