WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's new deal reportedly carries him through WrestleMania 35

Apparently, the solution is simple for WWE chairman Vince McMahon when he's in a bind at the top of the card: sign Brock Lesnar to a new deal. That's now happened for the second time this year, as Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting is reporting that Lesnar has signed a new contract with the company, and though the exact length of the deal is still a secret, he's scheduled to work next April at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Lesnar was supposed to be done with WWE for the foreseeable future and heading back to UFC, where it was believed he'd challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship in early 2019. After it was revealed that the company's top star, Roman Reigns, was stricken with his second leukemia diagnosis, Lesnar recaptured the vacant universal championship last Friday at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia by defeating Braun Strowman. Under the new deal, Lesnar is allowed to take on UFC fights, but as Meltzer noted in the report, it's not guaranteed that he will if he's going to hold on to that universal title for a lengthy period of time.

Again, this isn't the first time McMahon virtually panicked and made sure that Lesnar stays around for just a bit longer. The consensus earlier this year was that Reigns would get his long-awaited victory over Lesnar for the universal title at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, but in stunning fashion, Lesnar retained the championship even though it was believed he was on his way out the door. The very next day, it was announced that he had signed a new contract with WWE for a select number of dates this year.

Lesnar's next scheduled match for WWE is at Survivor Series on Nov. 18, where he will face off with WWE champion AJ Styles of SmackDown Live in a non-title bout.

