WWE news, rumors: Brock Lesnar's new deal reportedly carries him through WrestleMania 35
Lesnar's future in UFC is now in question under the new contract
Apparently, the solution is simple for WWE chairman Vince McMahon when he's in a bind at the top of the card: sign Brock Lesnar to a new deal. That's now happened for the second time this year, as Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting is reporting that Lesnar has signed a new contract with the company, and though the exact length of the deal is still a secret, he's scheduled to work next April at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Lesnar was supposed to be done with WWE for the foreseeable future and heading back to UFC, where it was believed he'd challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship in early 2019. After it was revealed that the company's top star, Roman Reigns, was stricken with his second leukemia diagnosis, Lesnar recaptured the vacant universal championship last Friday at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia by defeating Braun Strowman. Under the new deal, Lesnar is allowed to take on UFC fights, but as Meltzer noted in the report, it's not guaranteed that he will if he's going to hold on to that universal title for a lengthy period of time.
Again, this isn't the first time McMahon virtually panicked and made sure that Lesnar stays around for just a bit longer. The consensus earlier this year was that Reigns would get his long-awaited victory over Lesnar for the universal title at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, but in stunning fashion, Lesnar retained the championship even though it was believed he was on his way out the door. The very next day, it was announced that he had signed a new contract with WWE for a select number of dates this year.
Lesnar's next scheduled match for WWE is at Survivor Series on Nov. 18, where he will face off with WWE champion AJ Styles of SmackDown Live in a non-title bout.
- Triple H underwent surgery on Tuesday for the torn pectoral muscle he suffered in the main event of the Crown Jewel event where he and Shawn Michaels emerged victorious over the Brothers of Destruction. Immediately following the procedure, the NXT godfather shared an update on Twitter and vowed to begin the road to recovery.
- The legendary Jose Lothario has died at the age of 83, WWE.com confirmed. While Lothario wasn't known as a competitor for WWE, that's where he gained maybe his most notoriety. Lothario, the trainer of Shawn Michaels, was an integral part of the storyline that saw the "Heartbreak Kid" capture his first WWE championship with an Iron Man match victory over Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 in 1996.
- On Wednesday night's edition of NXT, Velveteen Dream battles the monster Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery takes on the Forgotten Sons and Dakota Kai squares off with Taynara Conti. Most importantly, though, Johnny Gargano has promised to explain why exactly he was the man who attacked Aleister Black.
