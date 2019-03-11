WWE news, rumors: Harlem Heat set to enter Hall of Fame, Brie Bella announces retirement
Booker T and Stevie Ray have joined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Harlem Heat, compromised of brothers Booker T & Stevie Ray, was one of the most successful tag teams of this generation, and now the duo will be recognized for their efforts. On Monday, WWE announced that Harlem Heat will serve as the latest inductees into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, joining D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson. News of the induction was first reported by USA Today.
Debuting together in 1993, Harlem Heat dominated the WCW tag team scene throughout the decade of the 1990s, winning the WCW tag team championship a staggering 10 times throughout its run. The two would briefly split in 1998, with Booker T beginning what would eventually lead to a memorable career and Stevie Ray joining the nWo. They would reform briefly in 1999 after Stevie Ray left the infamous faction before feuding with one another in the waning years of the promotion. Harlem Heat's final match as a team took place in 2015 for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion based out of Houston.
With this induction, Booker T will join an exclusive group. This will mark the former world heavyweight champion's second Hall of Fame induction, being enshrined as a singles star in 2013 with his brother Stevie Ray presenting him. Booker T joins Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels -- who will also be enjoying his second induction this year as a member of DX -- as the only two-time WWE Hall of Famers. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania 35 on April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
More WWE news, rumors
- Brie Bella has put a bow on her in-ring career. On the latest edition of "Total Bellas" that aired on Sunday night as the Fastlane pay-per-view was taking place, Bella announced the plans to remove herself from the ring to focus more on her family. Bella made the decision to call it quits following the Evolution pay-per-view last October where she accompanied sister Nikki to the ring in the main event for her Raw women's title match against Ronda Rousey. Her last in-ring appearance took place on the Aug. 10 edition of Raw in which she teamed with Nikki and Rousey to take on the Riott Squad, the bout in which Brie accidentally delivered the kick to Liv Morgan's face that drew mainstream headlines.
- Monday night's edition of Raw is set to open with a "farewell address" from the Shield following the victory on Sunday night at Fastlane. Also, Triple H and Batista are set to go face-to-face in Pittsburgh, Finn Balor will put this intercontinental title on the line against Bobby Lashley and the build for the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will kick into high gear.
