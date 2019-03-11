WWE news, rumors: Harlem Heat set to enter Hall of Fame, Brie Bella announces retirement

Harlem Heat, compromised of brothers Booker T & Stevie Ray, was one of the most successful tag teams of this generation, and now the duo will be recognized for their efforts. On Monday, WWE announced that Harlem Heat will serve as the latest inductees into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, joining D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson. News of the induction was first reported by USA Today.

Debuting together in 1993, Harlem Heat dominated the WCW tag team scene throughout the decade of the 1990s, winning the WCW tag team championship a staggering 10 times throughout its run. The two would briefly split in 1998, with Booker T beginning what would eventually lead to a memorable career and Stevie Ray joining the nWo. They would reform briefly in 1999 after Stevie Ray left the infamous faction before feuding with one another in the waning years of the promotion. Harlem Heat's final match as a team took place in 2015 for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion based out of Houston.

With this induction, Booker T will join an exclusive group. This will mark the former world heavyweight champion's second Hall of Fame induction, being enshrined as a singles star in 2013 with his brother Stevie Ray presenting him. Booker T joins Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels -- who will also be enjoying his second induction this year as a member of DX -- as the only two-time WWE Hall of Famers. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania 35 on April 6 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

