WWE news, rumors: Rob Gronkowski talks potential pro wrestling future post-NFL retirement
Gronk isn't looking at a full-time WWE run, but he's down for 'going full out' one time
When former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hung up his cleats following the Super Bowl 53 over the Los Angeles Rams, WWE fans were quick to wonder if Gronk was bound for the squared circle. After all, he had already gotten involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, helping his friend Mojo Rawley pull off the victory.
During a press conference in New York City on Tuesday to announce that he is partnering with Abacus Health Products, a company that will help produce topical CBD products called CBDMEDIC, Gronkowski explained football was "bringing him down" in recent years. He was then asked about a potential run in WWE, and Gronkowski seemed to perk up while talking about the possibility of mixing it up in the ring just one more time.
"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."
Given Gronkowski is only 30 years old, if he gave wrestling a shot in five years he'd still be younger than much of the top-end of the current WWE roster. With his personality and physicality, Gronkowski seems like a natural fit in WWE, even if it is for just one go-round.
