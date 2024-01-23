Netflix will become the new home of WWE Raw next year. Monday Night Raw will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America, among other territories, beginning January 2025.

WWE announced a "long-term partnership" on Tuesday morning to fold more WWE programming into the streaming service. Netflix will become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as they become available, including SmackDown, NXT and pay-per-views. WWE's documentaries, original series and upcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning next year.

The two parties reportedly struck a 10-year deal worth approximately $5 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"This deal is transformative," TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

Monday Night Raw has been airing weekly since it first premiered Jan. 11, 1993. The Netflix deal marks the first time that Raw will leave linear television since its inception 31 years ago. USA Network, which is where the program debuted from 1993 to 2000, currently airs Raw weekly. It has been the home for the show since 2005. Its parent company, NBC Universal, also owns the rights to WWE Network in the U.S., which airs all of the company's premium live events.