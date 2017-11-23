WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2017: Clash of Champions date, location
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2017
The 2017 season for WWE is on its way to the rear-view mirror as the company prepares for its final pay-per-view of the calendar year.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2017 schedule below.
WWE 2017 PPV schedule
Date
Show
Location
Jan. 28, 2017
NXT TakeOver: San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas
Jan. 29, 2017
Royal Rumble
San Antonio, Texas
Feb. 12, 2017
Elimination Chamber (SmackDown)
Phoenix, Arizona
Mar. 5, 2017
Fastlane (Raw)
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Apr. 1, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Orlando
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 2, 2017
WrestleMania 33
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 30, 2017
Payback (Raw)
San Jose, California
|May 20, 2017
|NXT TakeOver: Chicago
|Chicago, Illinois
May 21, 2017
Backlash (SmackDown)
Chicago, Illinois
June 4, 2017
Extreme Rules (Raw)
Baltimore, Maryland
June 18, 2017
Money in the Bank (SmackDown)
St. Louis, Missouri
|July 9, 2017
|Great Balls of Fire (Raw)
|Dallas, Texas
July 23, 2017
Battleground (SmackDown)
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 19, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III
Brooklyn, New York
Aug. 20, 2017
SummerSlam
Brooklyn, New York
Sept. 24, 2017
No Mercy (Raw)
Los Angeles, California
|Oct. 8, 2017
|Hell in a Cell (SmackDown)
|Detroit, Michigan
|Oct. 22, 2017
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw)
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Nov. 18, 2017
|NXT TakeOver: WarGames
|Houston, Texas
|Nov. 19, 2017
|Survivor Series
|Houston, Texas
|Dec. 17, 2017
|Clash of Champions (SmackDown)
|Boston, Massachusetts
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2018
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
