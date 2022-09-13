At Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns fended off yet another dangerous challenge from a determined former world champion. Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE universal championship with a narrow victory over Drew McIntyre to continue his record-setting run as champion.

WWE's attention now turns to Oct. 8 and the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The event always features at least one match conducted under "Extreme Rules" conditions, with no disqualification or count-out. Many editions of the event see several bouts contested under similar rulesets.

After Extreme Rules, WWE will begin the build for their return to Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel takes place from Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 5.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule