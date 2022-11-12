Only one premium live event remains on WWE's calendar for 2022. Survivor Series WarGames gets an upgrade from the traditional format of elimination team matches to a battle of attrition fought inside of a cage. WWE's final major event of the year takes place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Nov. 26.

The Bloodline and Damage CTRL are expected to battle their rivals in men's and women's WarGames matches, respectively. WarGames is a team-based match featuring two rings contained within a large cell. The match begins with one representative from each team duking it out. The remaining competitors enter in a staggered format and the contest cannot conclude until all participants are locked in the cage. The winner is determined by pinfall, submission, surrender or knockout.

SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey will defend her crown against Shotzi at Survivor Series. Shotzi was awarded the title shot after defeating Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on the Nov. 11 episode of SmackDown.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule