WWE Survivor Series is the sole pay-per-view remaining on the company's main roster calendar this year. Crown Jewel has come and gone as the superstars return to a dangerous landscape in the WWE.

Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley continued their dominant reigns at Crown Jewel while Seth Rollins penned another entry in his workhorse world title run. Rollins will get a break from defending his world heavyweight championship but has an even more grueling task ahead of him. Rollins will team with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn against The Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series is a cornerstone WWE event, one of the original "Big Four" alongside Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The event traditionally features an elimination tag team match featuring four or five participants on each team. Last year, the event evolved to feature a pair of WarGames matches and the 2023 show follows suit. The team-based WarGames match features two rings enclosed inside a cage. A new superstar enters the fray at timed intervals. Victory can only be attained by pinfall or submission once all members from both teams have officially joined the match.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule