The long road to Wrestlemania 40 is over. WWE has touched down in Philadelphia with one of the most exciting builds to a WrestleMania in memory.

The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lead the way to must-see main events. The former got the early edge in Night 1's main event as The Rock and Reigns earned a win over Rhodes and Rollins in an epic tag team clash that dictated the rules set for Night 2. Reigns will now defend his WWE universal title against Rhodes under "Bloodline Rules" on Sunday, meaning fans can expect plenty of interference from Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman and more.

There are two other world championship matches set for Night 2, with Rollins defending his world heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre and WWE women's champion Iyo Sky putting her belt on the line against Bayley. In addition, Logan Paul will defend the United States championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday and Sunday night

Watch 2024 WWE WrestleMania 40



Date: April 7

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (countdown show starting at 5 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 match card