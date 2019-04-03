WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: Wrestling show dates, times, live streams

Sure, WrestleMania is the marquee event each year for WWE, but throughout the course of the past few years, the location of the sports entertainment extravaganza has turned into a hotbed for pro wrestling leading into the big event. Independent promotions from all over the globe flock to the host city to entertain the fans throughout WrestleMania weekend, and this year, the New York area will be no different.

This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least.

Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. Most shows can be streamed either through the Fite TV app or WWN Live.

Wednesday, April 3

Show Time (ET) Location Stream Pizza Party Wrestling 7 p.m. Phil Sheridan Building -- Ridgefield, New Jersey N/A UPWA: Undeniable 7 p.m. Wayne Pal Building -- Wayne, New Jersey N/A Battle Club Pro: Women Crush Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Stuy Dome -- Brooklyn, New York N/A WrestlePro: Does Funny + Money? 8:30 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey Fite TV MurderMania Night 1 10:30 p.m. Lucky 13 Saloon -- Brooklyn, New York N/A

Thursday, April 4

Show Time (ET) Location Stream Evolve 125 Noon La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live Independent Wrestling TV: Family Reunion Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV Destiny & Fight Club Pro: Fight for Destiny 3 p.m. NYC Arena --Queens, New York Fite TV GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV wXw: America ist Wunderbar 4 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live, Fite TV WrestleMania Axxess: NXT vs. NXT Alumni 6 p.m. Brooklyn Pier 12 WWE Network WrestleCon Supershow 7 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Fite TV MLW TV: Rise of the Renegades 7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York beIN Sports (taping) Interspecies Wrestling 7:30 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV DDT Pro: Coming to America 8 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live, Fite TV Impact Wrestling: United We Stand 11 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey Fite TV AIW: Slumber Party Massacre 11 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV Kaiju Big Battel: 25th Silver Jubilee 11:55 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live, Fite TV

Friday, April 5

Show Time (ET) Location Stream WrestleCon: USA vs. The World 11 a.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Fite TV SHIMMER 113 11 a.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live, Fite TV CHIKARA: Once Upon a Beginning Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV IPW UK Noon NYC Arena -- Queens, New York N/A WrestleMania Axxess: Cruiserweights Collide 1 p.m. Brooklyn Pier 12 WWE Network (taping) WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 3 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New York WWN Live, Fite TV RevPro UK: Live in NYC 3 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York FIte TV Black Label Pro: Adventures in Wrestling 3:30 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV STARDOM: American Dream 2019 4 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York Fite TV NXT TakeOver: New York 6:15 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York WWE Network (live) MLW Battle Riot II 7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York bein Sports (taping) GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1 8 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV WrestleCon: Joey Ryan's Penis Party 8 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Fite TV Blackcraft Wrestling: No Apologies 11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV

Saturday, April 6

Show Time (ET) Location Stream WrestleMania Axxess: NXT UK Taping 8 a.m. Brooklyn Pier 12 WWE Network (taping) Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III 11 a.m. Midtown Hilton -- New York Fite TV GCW: Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever... Noon White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV House of Glory: Culture Clash 2 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New York Fite TV Chaotic Wrestling: Chaos for a Cause 2 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey N/A IWS Wrestling: Unstoppable 4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV WWE Hall of Fame 7 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York WWE Network (Live) G1 Supercard 7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden -- New York Honor Club, Fite TV, New Japan World CZW vs. WrestlePro 8 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey Fite TV GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 2 11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey Fite TV

Sunday, April 7

Show Time (ET) Location Stream WrestleMania Axxess: Brands Battle 8 a.m. Brooklyn Pier 12 WWE Network WWE WrestleMania 35 5:30 p.m. Metlife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey WWE Network

Monday, April 8

Show Time (ET) Location Stream WrestleMania Axxess: Women Collide Noon Brooklyn Pier 12 WWE Network WWE Raw 7:30 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York USA

Tuesday, April 9