WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: Wrestling show dates, times, live streams
WrestleMania weekend will again be jam-packed with shows for wrestling fans
Sure, WrestleMania is the marquee event each year for WWE, but throughout the course of the past few years, the location of the sports entertainment extravaganza has turned into a hotbed for pro wrestling leading into the big event. Independent promotions from all over the globe flock to the host city to entertain the fans throughout WrestleMania weekend, and this year, the New York area will be no different.
This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least.
Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. Most shows can be streamed either through the Fite TV app or WWN Live.
Wednesday, April 3
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
Pizza Party Wrestling
7 p.m.
Phil Sheridan Building -- Ridgefield, New Jersey
N/A
UPWA: Undeniable
7 p.m.
Wayne Pal Building -- Wayne, New Jersey
N/A
Battle Club Pro: Women Crush Wednesday
7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Stuy Dome -- Brooklyn, New York
N/A
WrestlePro: Does Funny + Money?
8:30 p.m.
Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey
Fite TV
MurderMania Night 1
10:30 p.m.
Lucky 13 Saloon -- Brooklyn, New York
N/A
Thursday, April 4
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
Evolve 125
Noon
La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live
|Independent Wrestling TV: Family Reunion
|Noon
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|Destiny & Fight Club Pro: Fight for Destiny
|3 p.m.
|NYC Arena --Queens, New York
|Fite TV
|GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport
|4 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|wXw: America ist Wunderbar
|4 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live, Fite TV
|WrestleMania Axxess: NXT vs. NXT Alumni
|6 p.m.
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|WWE Network
|WrestleCon Supershow
|7 p.m.
|Midtown Hilton -- New York
|Fite TV
|MLW TV: Rise of the Renegades
|7 p.m.
|Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
|beIN Sports (taping)
|Interspecies Wrestling
|7:30 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|DDT Pro: Coming to America
|8 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live, Fite TV
|Impact Wrestling: United We Stand
|11 p.m.
|Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|AIW: Slumber Party Massacre
|11 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|Kaiju Big Battel: 25th Silver Jubilee
|11:55 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live, Fite TV
Friday, April 5
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
WrestleCon: USA vs. The World
11 a.m.
Midtown Hilton -- New York
|Fite TV
|SHIMMER 113
|11 a.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live, Fite TV
|CHIKARA: Once Upon a Beginning
|Noon
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|IPW UK
|Noon
|NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
|N/A
|WrestleMania Axxess: Cruiserweights Collide
|1 p.m.
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|WWE Network (taping)
|WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising
|3 p.m.
|La Boom -- Queens, New York
|WWN Live, Fite TV
|RevPro UK: Live in NYC
|3 p.m.
|Midtown Hilton -- New York
|FIte TV
|Black Label Pro: Adventures in Wrestling
|3:30 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|STARDOM: American Dream 2019
|4 p.m.
|NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
|Fite TV
|NXT TakeOver: New York
|6:15 p.m.
|Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
|WWE Network (live)
|MLW Battle Riot II
|7 p.m.
|Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New York
|bein Sports (taping)
|GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1
|8 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|WrestleCon: Joey Ryan's Penis Party
|8 p.m.
|Midtown Hilton -- New York
|Fite TV
|Blackcraft Wrestling: No Apologies
|11:59 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
Saturday, April 6
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
WrestleMania Axxess: NXT UK Taping
8 a.m.
Brooklyn Pier 12
WWE Network (taping)
Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III
11 a.m.
Midtown Hilton -- New York
Fite TV
GCW: Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever...
Noon
White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Fite TV
House of Glory: Culture Clash
2 p.m.
NYC Arena -- Queens, New York
Fite TV
Chaotic Wrestling: Chaos for a Cause
2 p.m.
Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey
N/A
IWS Wrestling: Unstoppable
4 p.m.
White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Fite TV
|WWE Hall of Fame
|7 p.m.
|Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
|WWE Network (Live)
|G1 Supercard
|7:30 p.m.
|Madison Square Garden -- New York
|Honor Club, Fite TV, New Japan World
|CZW vs. WrestlePro
|8 p.m.
|Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey
|Fite TV
|GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 2
|11:59 p.m.
|White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey
|Fite TV
Sunday, April 7
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
|WrestleMania Axxess: Brands Battle
|8 a.m.
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|WWE Network
WWE WrestleMania 35
5:30 p.m.
Metlife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
|WWE Network
Monday, April 8
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
WrestleMania Axxess: Women Collide
Noon
Brooklyn Pier 12
WWE Network
WWE Raw
7:30 p.m.
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
USA
Tuesday, April 9
|Show
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Stream
WWE SmackDown Live
7:30 p.m.
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
USA
