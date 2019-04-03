WWE WrestleMania weekend 2019 events, schedule: Wrestling show dates, times, live streams

WrestleMania weekend will again be jam-packed with shows for wrestling fans

Sure, WrestleMania is the marquee event each year for WWE, but throughout the course of the past few years, the location of the sports entertainment extravaganza has turned into a hotbed for pro wrestling leading into the big event. Independent promotions from all over the globe flock to the host city to entertain the fans throughout WrestleMania weekend, and this year, the New York area will be no different. 

This year's WrestleMania weekend is highlighted by shows from the usual promotions who have joined in on the festivities over the past few years, with the added bonus this year of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor teaming up to take over the traditional WWE home of Madison Square Garden -- which is a bold move on such a weekend, to say the least. 

Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. Most shows can be streamed either through the Fite TV app or WWN Live

Wednesday, April 3

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

Pizza Party Wrestling

7 p.m. 

Phil Sheridan Building -- Ridgefield, New Jersey

N/A

UPWA: Undeniable

7 p.m. 

Wayne Pal Building -- Wayne, New Jersey

N/A

Battle Club Pro: Women Crush Wednesday

7:30 p.m. 

Brooklyn Stuy Dome -- Brooklyn, New York

N/A

WrestlePro: Does Funny + Money?

8:30 p.m. 

Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey

Fite TV

MurderMania Night 1

10:30 p.m. 

Lucky 13 Saloon -- Brooklyn, New York

N/A

Thursday, April 4

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

Evolve 125

Noon

La Boom -- Queens, New York

WWN Live
Independent Wrestling TV: Family ReunionNoonWhite Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
Destiny & Fight Club Pro: Fight for Destiny3 p.m. NYC Arena --Queens, New YorkFite TV
GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport4 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
wXw: America ist Wunderbar4 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New YorkWWN Live, Fite TV
WrestleMania Axxess: NXT vs. NXT Alumni6 p.m. Brooklyn Pier 12WWE Network
WrestleCon Supershow7 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New YorkFite TV
MLW TV: Rise of the Renegades7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New YorkbeIN Sports (taping)
Interspecies Wrestling7:30 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
DDT Pro: Coming to America8 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New YorkWWN Live, Fite TV
Impact Wrestling: United We Stand11 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New JerseyFite TV
AIW: Slumber Party Massacre11 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
Kaiju Big Battel: 25th Silver Jubilee11:55 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New YorkWWN Live, Fite TV

Friday, April 5

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

WrestleCon: USA vs. The World

11 a.m. 

Midtown Hilton -- New York

Fite TV
SHIMMER 11311 a.m. La Boom -- Queens, New YorkWWN Live, Fite TV
CHIKARA: Once Upon a BeginningNoonWhite Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
IPW UKNoonNYC Arena -- Queens, New YorkN/A
WrestleMania Axxess: Cruiserweights Collide1 p.m. Brooklyn Pier 12WWE Network (taping)
WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising3 p.m. La Boom -- Queens, New YorkWWN Live, Fite TV
RevPro UK: Live in NYC3 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New YorkFIte TV
Black Label Pro: Adventures in Wrestling3:30 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
STARDOM: American Dream 20194 p.m. NYC Arena -- Queens, New YorkFite TV
NXT TakeOver: New York6:15 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New YorkWWE Network (live)
MLW Battle Riot II7 p.m. Melrose Ballroom -- Queens, New Yorkbein Sports (taping)
GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 18 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV
WrestleCon: Joey Ryan's Penis Party8 p.m. Midtown Hilton -- New YorkFite TV
Blackcraft Wrestling: No Apologies11:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV

Saturday, April 6

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

WrestleMania Axxess: NXT UK Taping

8 a.m. 

Brooklyn Pier 12

WWE Network (taping)

Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III

11 a.m. 

Midtown Hilton -- New York

Fite TV

GCW: Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever...

Noon

White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Fite TV

House of Glory: Culture Clash

2 p.m. 

NYC Arena -- Queens, New York

Fite TV

Chaotic Wrestling: Chaos for a Cause

2 p.m. 

Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New Jersey

N/A

IWS Wrestling: Unstoppable

4 p.m. 

White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Fite TV

WWE Hall of Fame7 p.m. Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New YorkWWE Network (Live)
G1 Supercard7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden -- New YorkHonor Club, Fite TV, New Japan World
CZW vs. WrestlePro8 p.m. Rahway Rec Center -- Rahway, New JerseyFite TV
GCW: Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 211:59 p.m. White Eagle Hall -- Jersey City, New JerseyFite TV

Sunday, April 7

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream
WrestleMania Axxess: Brands Battle8 a.m. Brooklyn Pier 12WWE Network

WWE WrestleMania 35

5:30 p.m. 

Metlife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

WWE Network

Monday, April 8

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

WrestleMania Axxess: Women Collide

Noon

Brooklyn Pier 12

WWE Network

WWE Raw

7:30 p.m. 

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

USA

Tuesday, April 9

ShowTime (ET)LocationStream

WWE SmackDown Live

7:30 p.m. 

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

USA

