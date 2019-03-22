AAF playoff picture, Week 7: Here's where every team stands with four regular-season games to go

The AAF, first and foremost, is a league designed to develop. That applies to everyone: players, coaches, even officials. Getting them to (or back to) the NFL is the main goal. Yes, winning is important, but it's sort of a 1A/1B goal with development.

Still, the Alliance has a regular season, playoffs and a championship game, so there's something to play for at the end of it all. As the second half of the season gets underway, we'll be tracking how all eight teams are doing in the playoff hunt from best to worst. The four-team playoff will be held on the weekend of April 20 with the higher-seeded teams hosting semifinals. The championship game will be held in Las Vegas Frisco on April 27.

Check out where every team stands below heading into the weekend. You can also view expanded standings here and the remaining schedule here.

Playoff bound

No team has secured a playoff spot yet.

Looking good

Orlando Apollos (5-1 overall, 3-0 vs. division): The Apollos suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6, but not much changes in the playoff picture. They're still undefeated in the division and can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win over Atlanta. However, they're not a lock for the top seed and home-field advantage in the semis -- yet.

San Antonio Commanders (4-2 overall, 2-1 vs. division): The Commanders beat the doors off of the Legends in Week 6 and look like the second-best team in the Alliance. They went 3-1 on their month-long road trip, which is nothing short of a massive success. Like everyone else, they still have three key divisional games over the next month. However, first up is Salt Lake City in the Alamodome and the Stallions haven't won on the road all year.

Birmingham Iron (4-2 overall, 2-1 vs. division): While a walk-off win at San Diego didn't affect the East standings, it showed the Iron could win a tough road game. That's important, as Birmingham has three more road games, including this week at Memphis. If the good Luis Perez shows up more, Birmingham is easily the second-best team in the East and should be playoff-bound in the coming weeks.

Work to be done

Arizona Hotshots (3-3 overall, 1-2 vs. division): The Hotshots are trending in the wrong right direction! It's amazing what an upset at Orlando will do for you. Still, Arizona has a tough game ahead against San Diego. It needs to capitalize on its upset and get back to .500 in West division play. Obviously, though, this team is fully capable of being one of the two best in the West.

San Diego Fleet (3-3, 2-1 vs. division): The Fleet need to avoid a hangover week after dropping a heartbreaker to Birmingham. Up next is a road game at Arizona. This is a key matchup, too, as the Fleet actually hold an advantage over the Hotshots with a 2-1 record against division opponents. These two teams will play twice over the next month, including a Week 10 matchup that could very well decide who gets in and who is left out.

Salt Lake Stallions (2-4 overall, 1-2 vs. division): The Stallions took care of business against Memphis, but a bigger challenge lies ahead. Salt Lake City hasn't won a road game all season and will play a red-hot Commanders team in the Alamodome -- a true home-field atmosphere. Those playoff hopes aren't gone with a loss, but they'd need a lot more help.

Needs help

Atlanta Legends (2-4 overall, 1-2 vs. division): Getting slapped by San Antonio didn't hurt the Legends' playoff hopes in the East standings, but it didn't inspire any confidence that they're actually one of the two best teams in that division. They're only one game behind Birmingham, but a game against Orlando looms and the Apollos might be legitimately pissed now. If the Legends lose, though, the odds will be long heading into April.

Memphis Express (1-5 overall, 0-3 vs. division): The Express landed quarterback Johnny Manziel. He's not going to lead them to a playoff spot, but technically Memphis isn't eliminated from contention yet. Give it time, though.

Eliminated

No team has been eliminated from playoff contention.