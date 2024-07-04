Spain vs Germany, France vs Portugal: Euro 2024 odds & previews

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Friday will feature two great Euro 2024 matchups. Spain vs Germany kicks off at noon ET, and France vs Portugal is set for 3 ET.

Spain vs Germany

At noon ET on Friday in Stuttgart, Spain faces Germany with the Spaniards at +170, the Germans +175 and a regulation draw +210. They are the lone countries to win the European Championship three times.

Spain’s Euro 2024 recap and odds

Spain was the only team to get a full nine points in the group stage and remained unbeaten in Euro 2024 with a 4-1 rout of surprise Round of 16 club Georgia on Sunday. That showing improved Spain’s goal differential to a tournament-best plus-8. Georgia’s goal is the only one allowed thus far by La Roja, and technically wasn’t actually scored by the opposition — it was an own goal by Robin Le Normand.

Excluding penalty shootouts, Spain (+390 to win Euro 2024) has lost only two of its last 26 Euro matches (17 wins, seven draws). Fabian Ruiz has two goals to lead Spain in this tournament but is a +800 longeshot for an anytime goal Friday. The Spanish favorite is Alvaro Morata at +220. He had a goal in the opening match vs. Croatia.

Germany’s Eruro 2024 recap and odds

Germany (+480) hasn’t lost in this tournament either, but drew its final group-stage match vs. Switzerland. It then advanced to the quarters with a 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday on goals from Kai Havertz in the 53rd minute (penalty shot) and Jamal Musiala in the 68th. Musiala is tied with a few players for the most Euro 2024 goals with three and is +370 for another on Friday. The victory was Germany’s first major tournament knockout win in eight years after being eliminated in the group stage at the last two World Cups and in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

All odds listed for Spain vs Germany were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook at time of publication.

Spain vs Germany: Recent history

Three of the past four matches between Spain and Germany ended in 1-1 draws, including the most recent matchup in November 2022 World Cup group stage play. A 1-1 regulation draw on DraftKings Sportsbook is +370, which is the favored exact score. SportsLine expert Martin Green, whose picks have been profitable across many major soccer tournaments, has two best bets for the match.

France vs Portugal

The 3 ET kick on Friday in Hamburg also features a pair of former European Championship winners in Portugal and France. The French are +130 to win, Portugal is +240 and a regulation draw +180. The winner faces the Spain-Germany winner on Tuesday. Friday is the 18th anniversary of Portugal and France meeting in the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup, a 1-0 French win. The countries last played in group stage play of Euro 2020 and drew 2-2.

France’s Euro 2024 recap and odds

Les Bleus are +425 to win their record-tying third European Championship and advanced with a 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday, the third clean sheet kept by France at Euro 2024. The goal vs. Belgium was an own goal by Jan Vertonghen in the 85th minute. France has not scored from open play at the tournament, recording two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty shot through the four games. Mbappe is the +185 anytime goalscoring favorite Friday. N’Golo Kante now has the longest unbeaten run by any European player in major tournament history (World Cup and Euros), with France unbeaten in the past 19 in which he has played (13 wins, six draws).

Portugal’s Euro 2024 recap and odds

Portugal is +850 to win this event for the second time and was frankly a bit fortunate to beat Slovenia on penalties Monday after both failed to score in regular time. Portuguese 39-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had a rare penalty miss in extra time — which led to tears, as it was the first time in his career for club or country that Ronaldo had missed a penalty kick in extra time. He then successfully converted in the shootout as Portugal went 3-for-3, while Slovenia was 0-for-3 against Diogo Costa. He became first goalkeeper to save three penalties in a Euro penalty shootout and first to concede zero goals in a shootout.

Ronaldo’s last European Championship

Ronaldo, to no surprise, has confirmed this is his final European Championship and is +200 for an anytime goal Friday. The next tournament will be hosted by the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2028, when Ronaldo will be 43. He has attempted 20 shots without scoring at Euro 2024 so far. Only four players have taken more shots without scoring at a single Euro tournament since 1980.

All odds listed for France vs Portugal were taken from Caesars Sportsbook at time of publication.

