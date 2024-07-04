Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With a depleted field, the John Deere Classic is wide open. Who do oddsmakers think will win the tournament?

Many of the world’s top golfers are already overseas preparing for next week’s Scottish Open (part of the PGA Tour) and the British Open the week after, so it’s a very weak field this week at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. With world No. 8 Patrick Cantlay — who had been the betting favorite — withdrawing Monday, there are no world top-10 players teeing it up. Cantlay said on X that he injured himself while training and was replaced in the field by Russell Knox.

Who are the top competitors in the field?

The biggest name in the John Deere field is Jordan Spieth, who is around +2200 at most online golf sportsbooks. Spieth got his first PGA Tour win at this event in 2013 and won again in 2015 — that was the year Spieth also won the Masters and U.S. Open — but he hasn’t played the Deere since. Spieth, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage, looks to join D.A. Weibring and Steve Stricker as the only three-time winners of the tournament. Spieth is being faded by SportsLine expert Sia Nejad, who likes a +6000 longshot.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im is the +1400 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the tournament for the first time. He has five top-10 finishes this season and is playing in the John Deere for the first time since 2021. He made the cut in each of his two prior appearances but has not contended. Im, who is -450 to make the cut and +290 to miss, is the +190 favorite as the top Asian finisher this week.

Americans have won the John Deere Classic the vast majority of the time and a U.S. player winning this week is -250. The favorites for top American finisher are Denny McCarthy and Spieth at +1600, and McCarthy is also +2200 to win.

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins NO Code Required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



Straka looks to go back-to-back

The defending champion is Austria’s Sepp Straka. He shot 73 in the first round last year but followed with rounds of 63, 65 and 62 — he had a chance at a 59 in the final round before a double-bogey on No. 18. Straka still finished at 21-under 263, two up on Americans Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd. Straka is one of nine former John Deere Classic winners in the field and is +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook to become the first repeat winner since Stricker won three in a row from 2009-11.

Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Only three golfers have won the John Deere in back-to-back seasons overall. While that was Straka’s second career PGA Tour win — he has yet to add another — five of the last 12 John Deere Classic champions were first-time winners on Tour. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen’s Fantasy rankings for the event are high on a 250-1 longshot.

More on the course

TPC Deere Run is a par-71 at 7,290 yards with a lot of elevation, but is an extremely easy track. It’s taken at least 16 under par to win every year since 2000 when the course took over hosting duties. Since 2009, the average-winning 72-hole total is 262.7. The course was designed by Weibring, but his three wins came when the event was played at Oakwood Country Club from 1975-99.