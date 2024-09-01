Best sportsbook promos and bonuses for NFL Week 1

Learn where you can get the best promos to bet on your favorite team this week

Are you ready for some football? With Week 1 just around the corner, several sportsbooks are incentivizing bettors to get in on the action with lucrative sign-up offers.

The NFL kicks off on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET) in Kansas City, with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC title game. That’s followed the next day by the first-ever game in Brazil, featuring the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. A full slate awaits on Sunday and Monday.

Kansas City remains the consensus Super Bowl favorite, but several teams are in the mix to end the Chiefs’ reign. No team has ever won three straight championships.

With that in mind, let’s check out some of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of the NFL Week 1 slate. We’ll focus on FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics and Caesars.

Top sports betting promos

Sportsbook Offer FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager Fanatics Earn up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days, totaling $1,000 Caesars If your first bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000

FanDuel promo code for Week 1

Customers who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook will receive $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket after making their first bet of $5 or more.

NFL Sunday Ticket is the best way for bettors to watch their favorite team out of market, making this one of the most appealing sportsbook promos available. After fulfilling the wager requirements, customers will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid source of payment, to take full advantage of the FanDuel promo code. The subscription will automatically renew at the then-annual rate (currently $679.99/year) once the trial period ends, but customers can cancel anytime before that at no cost.

Bonus bets don’t need to be used in one lump sum, but they’ll expire if not played within seven days, and your initial stake is not included in any winnings that come from bonus bets.

FanDuel also has a few offers for existing customers, including a 25% profit boost on select NFL futures bets. This promotion, which lasts until Sept. 2, may be used for any wager with pre-boosted odds of +200000 or shorter. The maximum wager is $10.

BetMGM promo code for Week 1

New users who lose their initial wager are eligible to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Customers must create an account and deposit a minimum of $10 before placing a wager on any game. If their first bet loses, they’ll be paid back in bonus funds. Wagers greater than $50 will be matched with five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount. All other wagers will be credited with one bet of equal value. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, expire within seven days and the initial stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.

Fanatics promo code for Week 1

New customers at Fanatics Sportsbook are eligible to earn up to $1,000 thanks to its “Bet Match” sign-up offer. The potential earnings makes this one of the best promotions in the industry. Each bettors’ first wager over the first 10 days will be matched in full (minimum of $5 at -200 odds or longer) up to $100, win or lose. Each bonus bet arrives within 72 hours of settlement and is subjected to a one-time playthrough requirement. Note that they expire after seven days, and any winnings from them do not include the initial stake.

Customers will also be eligible to win a jersey as part of a $5 million jersey drop.

On top of that, Fanatics offers several daily promos like same-game parlay boosts.

Caesars promo code for Week 1

Upon registering, Caesars Sportsbook is giving new customers up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. Customers can redeem this offer by depositing $10 or more and placing a cash wager. Their initial stake must settle within 30 days of registration.

Should it lose, bettors can get a bonus bet up to $1,000. The bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. The inital stake is not included in any bonus bet winnings.

Caesars is also sweetening the pot for existing customers, including referral bonuses that pay out in rewards credits.

Summary

With the NFL starting, there’s no better time to claim some of these sign-up promos. In addition to the opportunities mentioned above, there’s also several daily bonuses available, including profit boosts and same-game parlay insurance.

All 32 teams are in action Week 1, giving bettors plenty of options from which to choose. Certain matchups may be tough to gauge, but that’s the week-to-week nature of the NFL.