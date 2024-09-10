Caesars promo for CFB Week 3: Up to $1,000 as a bonus bet

Here is how you can use the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus to bet on Week 3 of college football.

With just a couple of weeks of college football action behind us, this season is already off to a fast start. Big performances and shocking upsets abound, and with all of the on-field excitement comes the opportunity to wager with the online sportsbooks.

With Caesars, new users can access first bet insurance worth up to $1,000 when they sign up using promo code CBS1000, giving you a great opportunity to grab value as you get started with this fan-favorite operator.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Caesars promo

The Caesars Sportsbook promo is a slightly unique one for new bettors to maximize, but it can provide plenty of value. After signing up with the code CBS1000, you can receive a refund on your first bet up to $1,000 if it loses. You’ll receive your refund by way of a bonus bet. If your bet wins, you’ll simply collect your winnings as you would with any other wager.

Terms and conditions

Anyone of betting age in a state where Caesars is active can qualify for this bonus, as long as they don’t already have a Caesars account. Once you’ve signed up with the code (CBS1000), you must make an initial deposit of at least $10 as well, but there are no minimum odds for the qualifying bet itself. You must use any accrued bonus bets within 14 days of receiving them, or they will expire. In order to withdraw bonus bets, you’ll need to wager and win, and the cash return from a bet placed with bonus funds will not include your initial stake, just the profit.

How to claim the Caesars promo

Signing up with Caesars Spportsbook is a simple process. You’ll first navigate to the desktop site or download the mobile app, and then proceed to follow the prompts and submit your personal information. This includes your contact information, full name, and an official form of ID, as well as the promo code CBS1000 to claim the aforementioned promo.

Once you’ve entered all of this information, and agreed to the usage of geolocation software, you’re ready to officially create your account, link a payment source, and make an initial deposit. Then, all that’s left to do is bet, armed with insurance for your first wager.

What can you bet on?

Caesars is a major, full-service sportsbook, so it offers plenty of different sports, leagues and bet types to its users. However, this time of year, football is king. This year’s college football season is set to be the most entertaining one yet with realigned conferences and an expanded playoff format, and even though we’re months away from that inaugural 12-team playoff, there’s plenty of exciting action going on right now.

This Saturday, Group of Five playoff candidate Memphis will travel to Tallahassee and attempt to send a floundering Florida State team to a shocking 0-3 start. Alabama will head up to Wisconsin for a unique non-conference matchup, while a red-hot Boston College squad is going South to face the Missouri Tigers for what is suddenly a ranked matchup.

Selected Week 3 College Football Odds

Home (moneyline) Away (moneyline) Spread Total Florida State (-225) Memphis (+185) 5.5 52.0 Wisconsin (+550) Alabama (-800) 15.5 51.0 Missouri (-800) Boston College (+550) 16.5 54.0

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars has long been known for operating top-notch in-person betting venues, namely casinos and resorts, but they’ve done a great job pivoting into the online space. Its website and app are both well-designed and user-friendly, backed up with solid technology, making for a great mobile gaming experience. The variety of sports and bet types is also considered to be very strong, with the array of live markets and parlay-eligible prop bets that so many bettors value.