Bet on Monday Night Football and get first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000 in a bonus bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

No stranger to slow starts, the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. It’s a perilous position to be in, though the Bengals still have time to turn things around. They’ll hope to get back on track when they close out Week 3 against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New Caesars Sportsbook customers looking to bet on the game are in luck, as Caesars is offering a welcome bonus: first-bet insurance up $1,000.

Here’s how to claim this latest promotion from Caesars.

Explaining the Caesars promo

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can receive first-bet insurance up to $1,000. All you need to do is sign up using the Caesars promo code CBS1000, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager.

If you win your first bet, great, you’ll be paid out in full like any normal wager. But if not, this promo comes in handy. Caesars will match your losing bet up to $1,000.

For example, if you wager $200 on Cincinnati to cover the 7.5-point spread, and the Bengals wind up winning by only a touchdown, you’ll get back a $200 bonus bet from Caesars within two days.

Only the first settled cash wager is eligible for this sportsbook promo. The bonus bet comes with a one-time playthrough requirement, but it is good for 14 days, not the standard seven. Like most bonuses, this bet doesn’t hold cash value. If you win, you’ll collect the profits but not the value of the bet itself.

Bettors must be 21 or older and present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this promo: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Caesars promo

Want to bet on the NFL? New customers at Caesars can have peace of mind knowing that if they fail to win their first wager, the sportsbook will match it in full. Here’s a step-by-step guide at how to claim this offer:

Click the Claim Bonus link.

Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code CBS1000. You’ll be asked to select the state in which you live and to enter your email address before creating a password.

Deposit $10.

Make a qualifying wager up to $1,000 on any sport.

Bettors can wager whatever fits their bankroll, though the maximum amount is $1,000. Should they lose, this offer provides them with a safety net.

What can you bet on?

Caesars has a wide range of offerings, though nothing is as popular as the NFL. Week 3 concludes with a doubleheader on Monday, starting with the Jaguars-Bills game at 7:30 p.m. ET and followed by Commanders-Bengals.

Though still early in the season, Cincinnati desperately could use a win. The Bengals followed up a disappointing Week 1 performance against New England with a last-second 26-25 loss to Kansas City. Another loss would match the Bengals’ worst start since 2019, when they dropped their first 11 games and wound up finishing a league-worst 2-14. The next offseason, they used the No. 1 overall pick to draft quarterback Joe Burrow.

Oddsmakers at Caesars are still confident in the Bengals, pricing them as 7.5-point favorites against Washington and -365 on the money line. But they will have to slow down rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been impressive in his first two NFL starts. The Commanders are 1-1 following a 21-18 win over the Giants.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Commanders +285 +7.5 (-115) O 47 (-110) Bengals -365 -7.5 (-105) U 47 (-110)

Caesars at a glance

Caesars is one of the industry’s most popular sportsbooks, and its current welcome offer is just one of many promotions. There are a smattering of promos for both new and existing customers in Week 3, including odds boosts for both single bets and same-game parlays.

The sportsbook also has a loyalty program, similar to some of its competitors, in which users can accumulate points toward gaming, entertainment, hotels and more. There is no additional cost to join.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface, the app is easy to navigate. Along with sports betting, customers in select locations also have access to popular live-dealer casino games.

Users can deposit money using several different methods, including Venmo and PayPal. Should they need help, customer service reps are available 24/7 via live chat for instructions on everything from withdrawing money to setting spending limits.