New Caesars Sportsbook customers are eligible for this special bonus ahead of Packers-Eagles with promo code CBS1000

The NFL is going global. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off Friday (8:15 p.m. ET) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking the first time the league has played a game in South America.

With the NFL kicking off in full this weekend, several sportsbooks are offering bettors opportunities to get into the action through special promos. One of the most unique ones on the market is courtesy of Caesars sportsbook, which is giving new users first-bet insurance up to $1,000 when they use promo code CBS1000.

How exactly does it work? Signing up is relatively easy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New customers at Caesars Sportsbook can receive a bonus bet up to $1,000 should they lose their initial wager.

After signing up and entering the promo code (CBS1000), customers must deposit at least $10. If the first bet wins, they simply get to keep their profits like any other wager. But if it loses, Caesars will match the wager in full (up to $1,000).

The qualifying wager can be on any sport, but it must settle within 30 days of registration. Each bonus bet is issued as a one-use credit and cannot be paired with another promo or redeemed. They essentially hold no cash value, so the initial stake won’t be included in your winnings.

To redeem this Caesars promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Packers-Eagles is fast approaching, but don’t worry. New customers still have plenty of time to cash in on this offer from Caesars. Just follow these simple steps and the promo is yours.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, verifying both your identity and location

When prompted, enter promo code CBS1000

Make your first deposit of at least $10

Place a qualifying wager

Again, if your initial wager wins, you simply keep your winnings. But if it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet of equal value (up to $1,000) within two business days, courtesy of Caesars. Only your first settled wager will count toward this promo. Bonus bets expire 14 days after they’re issued, so keep that in mind.

What can you bet on?

Caesars offers a wide array of betting options, ranging from the NBA to more obscure sports such as table tennis.

But with the NFL back, bettors may want to tackle the Packers-Eagles odds. Philadelphia is listed as a 2-point favorite and -135 on the moneyline at Caesars.

The Eagles reloaded this offseason, adding Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to an already potent offense. That said, the Packers are on the rise again thanks to Jordan Love, a burgeoning star at quarterback.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Packers +115 +2 (-110) O 49 (-110) Eagles -135 -2 (-110) U 49 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars Sportsbook, one of the biggest brands in the gaming industry, doesn’t disappoint. With a broad range of sports betting options, generous promos and more, it has plenty to offer.

A quick scroll through the daily boosts shows an assortment of goodies to choose from, including profit boosts and referral bonuses. For example, bettors can get Barkley and Josh Jacobs to each rush for at least 60 yards, boosted from +200 to +240.

Caesars also offers a loyalty program (Caesars Rewards) where customers can accumulate rewards/tier credits toward perks at hotels and luxury resorts across the world. The rate at which you earn these points depends on your activity level.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface, the sportsbook is relatively easy to navigate. In addition to traditional pre-game bets, bettors can also create parlays with just a few clicks. Casino games are even available in some states.

Depositing/withdrawing money is safe and secure, with Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo among the top options. Customer service reps are available should customers need help.

Its newest welcome promo — deposit $10, receive first-bet insurance up to $1,000 — is just part of what makes Caesars Sportsbook one of the best. Use promo code CBS1000 to take advantage of this offer.