Caesars Rams vs. Lions promo: CBS1000 for up to $1,000 in bonus bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The first Sunday of the NFL season wraps up with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Detroit Lions in prime time. This is a rematch from a wild-card playoff matchup from last season, which saw Detroit escape with a 24-23 victory. Fans are hoping for a similarly thrilling game to kickoff the Sunday primetime slot this season. Matthew Stafford is set to return to Detroit for the first time in the regular season, and his team looks to pull off the upset on the road against a team many are predicting to win the Super Bowl.

New users who sign up at Caesars Sportsbook can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if they lose their first bet, and that promotion can be used on this exciting game.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting Type Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +180 -220 Wager Over 52.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Caesars Sportsbook is offering all new users a form of “bet insurance” on their first wager with the sportsbook. Caesars will issue new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Simply sign up with promo code CBS1000 and deposit a minimum of $10 to claim the promotion. Then, place your bet on any market on the site. If your first bet wins, you get to keep the winnings and celebrate. However, if your first bet loses, Caesars will issue you a bonus bet equal to the amount of your stake, up to $1,000.

For example, you may choose to use the promotion to bet $500 on the Rams-Lions game on Sunday Night Football. If you win your bet, no bonus bets are issued. However, if you lose your first bet, you’ll get a credit of $500 as a bonus bet. You can then use that bonus bet to wager on Jets-49ers on Monday night, or any other sporting event taking place over the next week.

Caesars new user promo code terms and conditions

To claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo for new users, sign up with promo code CBS1000. Users must enter the code during registration to activate the promo. In addition, users must be physically located in a state where Caesars operates. Only the first bet on an account is eligible for the promotion. Bonus bet is equal to the total stake of the first wager, up to $1,000. Bonus bet must be used on one bet and cannot be split. Bonus bets expire within 14 days and have no cash value. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for a wager.

Caesars betting markets

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook, you will have no issues finding an abundance of markets. Betting options range from traditional bets like spreads and totals to more novelty options such as props and touchdowns. Here’s a list of some of the betting markets available for the NFL at Caesars:

Moneyline

Spread

Total

Alternate lines

Player props (passing, rushing, receiving)

Touchdowns

Game props

Team props

First scoring play

First drive

Quarters

Halves

Boosts

Same game parlays

Parlays

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars puts a large focus on promoting responsible gambling habits for its users. Staff is trained to identify potential issues and help provide resources for those that request them. Users can set daily, weekly and monthly limits on deposits and wagers. Users can also set a daily time limit, with the app providing reminders when usage is particularly high. If these tools don’t work, users can enter a cool-off period or self-exclude from Caesars’ offerings.

Betting NFL Week 1 at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars has developed a strong reputation in the sports betting industry, largely in part to decades of a significant presence on the Las Vegas strip. With the advancement of online betting nationwide, Caesars has done their best to bring that experience to couches across the country.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL, the latest Caesars promotion provides a form of first bet insurance. when using code CBS1000 If your first bet loses, Caesars will provide a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager. This gives users a second chance to get in the win column.

Caesars is a solid sportsbook across the board with plenty of betting options. Its most appealing factor might be the Caesars Rewards program, which allows users to claim real-life experiences such as hotel stays and meals for betting on sports. It’s one of the many strong aspects of Caesars’ offerings.