Caesars Sportsbook promo: Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL opener

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl defense on Thursday night as the NFL season gets underway. The Chiefs will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP last season, while Jackson won the regular season MVP. Two of the league’s top quarterbacks will be on display as the NFL finally gets its season underway. Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users the opportunity to get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager is unsuccessful.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Spread +3.0 (-120) -3.0 (+100) Moneyline +130 -155 Total Over 47.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer

Caesars is offering new users the ability to claim up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if their first wager is unsuccessful. Simply sign up with promo code CBS1000, deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first bet. If your bet loses, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your first wager, with a maximum cap set at $1,000.

If you use this Caesars promotion for the Chiefs-Ravens game, there are two options. You are either on the winning side of the bet and get to claim your winnings like any standard wager. If you win your bet, no additional bonus bets are awarded. However, if you do lose your first bet, Caesars will issue you a credit up to the amount of your wager in the form of a bonus bet. You can then use that bonus bet to wager on another game in Week 1 of the NFL season, or any of the other available markets such as college football, tennis, or baseball.

Caesars new user promo terms and conditions

Caesars requires all new users to be at least 21 years old and located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY. The offer is available to new users only and promo code CBS1000 must be entered at registration. The bonus bet is equal to the amount of the stake of the worst wager, and is only credited if the first bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets earned expire 14 days from time of issuance. Bonus bets are only good for one wager and cannot be divided into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement and bonus stake is not included in any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

Betting on the NFL is popular due to the amount of unique markets users can bet on, and Caesars Sportsbook meets the desires of bettors with the amount of options available.

Traditional NFL bettors are likely to stick to bets such as moneylines, totals and spread bets. These are the conventional ways to bet and these are the markets discussed most often in betting discussion.

In addition to the classics, Caesars also offers touchdown scorer bets, player props, game props, team props, halves, quarters, game leaders, drive results, next play results and plenty of other markets.

A lot of these wagers can be combined into same-game parlays. Those wagers have bigger payouts, but they also require more to go right in order for you to cash your bet.

If you’re looking to bet multiple games across the slate, traditional parlays and teasers are also options.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars is committed to responsible gaming and helping any users who might be struggling in that area. Sports betting stops becoming entertainment once users lose the ability to bet responsibly. Here are some of the options available from Caesars to help those out who are in need:

Daily, weekly and monthly limits on deposits, bets and time

Cool off (temporary suspension)

Self-exclusion (permanent ban)

Reality checks (usage notices)

In addition, Caesars allows users access to resources that can help if these measures aren’t enough.

