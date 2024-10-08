Which NFL lines for Week 6 have seen the biggest movements as a result of what we saw in Week 5?

Every week, comparing the NFL lines for the upcoming weekend’s slate of games to the lookahead lines posted prior to the previous week’s action can show which games have seen the largest shift in the odds.

This allows online bettors to make a decision based on information. Is the line movement justified? Or is the movement a result of an overreaction or recency bias, and therefore potentially creating a betting opportunity on the other side?

Here are some of the largest point spread shifts for Week 6 of the NFL season, compared to the lookahead lines posted prior to Week 5. All current odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) at Chicago Bears (3-2)

Lookahead line: Jacksonville -1, total of 42

Current line: Chicago -1.5, total of 44.5

Any questioning of Caleb Williams might have been a tad premature. After a rough start to his NFL career, the No. 1 overall pick has completed 67.3% of his passes for 824 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games. Over the last two games he hasn’t had an interception, and the Bears have scored 60 points. Williams is beginning to play like the franchise quarterback he was thought to be, and the Bears are showing why they were a popular darkhorse pick in the NFC North.

On the other side, Jacksonville got its first win of the season in Week 5, but the Jaguars weren’t overly impressive in the process. They allowed Joe Flacco and the Colts to hang around all day, and even blew a two-touchdown fourth quarter lead. A walk-off field goal saved them, but even with the win, this Jacksonville squad still has major issues.

Jacksonville was originally a 1-point road favorite for Sunday, but back-to-back good games from Williams as well as continued questionable play from the Jaguars has flipped this line. The Bears are now favored on their home field. The total has also risen 2.5 points, a sign of respect for two offenses that didn’t struggle to score in Week 5.

Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Lookahead line: Philadelphia -6.5

Current line: Philadelphia -8.5

The Eagles are coming off a bye, so this line movement cannot be a result of anything they did last weekend. The line movement in this game is a result of the other side of the matchup. There’s no denying the Browns have talent on both sides of the ball, and they are coached by two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. However, this group hasn’t come close to putting things together this season, and nothing suggests that’s changing anytime soon.

A lot of the blame has to fall at the feet of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns spent multiple assets to acquire him in 2022 and then handed him a fully-guaranteed contract. The hope in Cleveland was that Watson would return to his form from 2020, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, he’s one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. His 74.8 passer rating ranks 28th in the league.

The Browns have been a frequent member of this list this season, as the public seems to be lower on Cleveland than the oddsmakers. This two-point line movement in favor of an Eagles team coming off a bye week only highlights that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at New Orleans Saints (2-3)

Lookahead line: New Orleans -3

Current line: Tampa Bay -1.5

The Saints are who we thought they were. Despite an aberration of a two-game sample to open the season, they remain the same identity-less team they’ve been since Drew Brees and Sean Payton departed. They’ve now lost three straight games, with the offense showing limited signs of life and the defense failing to come up with big stops.

New Orleans was always an underdog heading into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night against the Chiefs, but the way the game unfolded for the Saints was far from encouraging. Outside of one big play to Rashid Shaheed, the offense generated nothing all game. If the Chiefs had converted in the red zone at an average rate, this game would have been a 30-point loss for New Orleans.

The Buccaneers are also coming off a loss, as their defense was carved apart by Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins on Thursday night. A missed face mask penalty gave the Falcons life, and they tied the game late in regulation, won the coin toss and marched down the field for a walk-off touchdown.

Atlanta is fortunate that the coin-toss went its way, because Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield had another three-touchdown performance, continuing his impressive start to the season. The Buccaneers also had a mini-bye week, while the Saints are playing on short rest.

The favorite has flipped in this game, and the line has moved 4.5 points. Tampa Bay is playing like the better team, even if this game is in New Orleans.

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-4)

Lookahead line: Falcons -3, total of 44.5

Current line: Falcons -6.5, total of 47.5

The Falcons offense had its coming-out party in Week 5 against Tampa Bay. Kirk Cousins passed for 509 yards, while Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Darnell Mooney all had nice games.

There was some concern about Cousins coming off an Achilles injury at age 36, but he put a lot of those concerns to bed with his dominant effort in primetime on Thursday. Atlanta was the most popular pick to win the NFC South heading into the season, and the team is starting to show why.

As for the Panthers, any magic from changing quarterbacks from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton seems gone. This remains a bad team. The line movement seems to agree, with this spread shifting 3.5 points in a few hours. The total has also gone up three points, likely a show of support for an Atlanta offense that is beginning to figure things out.

Buffalo Bills (3-2) at New York Jets (2-3)

Lookahead Line: Buffalo -1.5, total of 44.5

Current Line: Buffalo -3, total of 41.5

The Jets entered the season as potential Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers under center and a tremendous defense. Five games in, they haven’t looked anything close to a team capable of competing for the Lombardi Trophy. And on Tuesday, owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh.

In Week 5, the Jets fell behind 17-0 to Minnesota. They attempted a comeback but came up short. As a result, they dropped to 2-3. The defense hasn’t been as dominant as they’ve been in past seasons. Garrett Wilson hasn’t developed into a stud No. 1 receiver. Running back Breece Hall is losing touches to rookie Braelon Allen. The team commits penalties at a high rate. All of these are major issues, but the biggest one is that Rodgers looks every bit of a quarterback who is turning 41 soon and coming off a major injury.

The Bills have lost back-to-back games, but last week’s came in a close game that was decided in the final seconds against another AFC contender, the Texans. Buffalo doesn’t deserve to be downgraded too much after the loss, though the end-of-regulation clock management by coach Sean McDermott is certainly something to follow.

The Bills were always going to be slight road favorites against New York, but as the Jets continue to fail, the spread has widened to a full field goal. Perhaps more notably, the total has also dropped by a field goal. Both seem like reactions to the way Rodgers & Co. have looked.

Other notable line movements

While the above line movements have been the most drastic so far this week, there are other games on the slate that have seen noteworthy movement:

49ers at Seahawks Both teams are coming off major upset losses as big favorites. Despite that, San Francisco has gone from a 3-point road favorite to laying 3.5 points.

Both teams are coming off major upset losses as big favorites. Despite that, San Francisco has gone from a 3-point road favorite to laying 3.5 points. Commanders at Ravens The total has gone from 49.5 to 52.5 points.

The total has gone from 49.5 to 52.5 points. Texans at Patriots The total has dropped from 41.5 to 37.5 points.

The total has dropped from 41.5 to 37.5 points. Chargers at Broncos Despite not playing, the Chargers went from 2.5-point favorites to 3-point favorites.

Despite not playing, the Chargers went from 2.5-point favorites to 3-point favorites. Bengals at Giants The Bengals went from 4.5-point to 3.5-point road favorites.