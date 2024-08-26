Chris Olave props and four more bets for the Saints 2024 season

Can Olave lead the NFL in receiving? What are the chances New Orleans can win the NFC South.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The New Orleans Saints fell short of the 2023 NFL Playoffs by the narrowest of margins. New Orleans tied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South with a 9-8 record, only to lose the tiebreaker and sit on the outside looking in toward postseason contention.

It was the third consecutive middling season for a franchise that owns a 25-26 overall record in that sample, and the Saints continue to be the go-to example of a team that is all-in from a financial perspective and simply maneuvering around salary cap dollars to survive. That led to a relatively quiet offseason, with only one major free agent addition in high-profile defensive end Chase Young. New Orleans did add on the margins, including the signing of Willie Gay and the drafting of Kool-Aid McKinstry on defense.

The Saints also bolstered a shaky offensive tackle situation with the selection of Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but expectations remain quite modest for New Orleans before Week 1. New Orleans enters the season with an over/under win total projection of 7.5 victories at most online sportsbooks, and with Super Bowl odds of 100-1 at places such as FanDuel and DraftKings. With that as the backdrop, here are five intriguing bets involving the Saints this season.

Derek Carr Over 3,325.5 passing yards (-112, FanDuel)

Derek Carr has exceeded this FanDuel sportsbook total in nine consecutive seasons. Of course, that does not mean he will do it again, but it is a strong baseline to work from when evaluating this angle.

Carr has appeared in at least 15 games in every season of his NFL career and, if he does that again, he projects to zoom beyond this total with relative ease. As always, it is important to get the best number available in the market, but even when attempting to evaluate downside scenarios, Carr is steady in this area.

While there is always the risk of job loss of a player who is not as firmly entrenched as he was a year ago, the Saints don’t have a screaming option at backup quarterback to replace him in the short term. You can lean on Carr to do what he usually does.

Chris Olave Over 1,025.5 receiving yards (-125, DraftKings)

This angle is somewhat related to the angle with Derek Carr, but the number at DraftKings sportsbook is confusingly low on Chris Olave. While some young wide receivers need to take a significant step forward in year three to reach their preseason over/under total, Olave has exceeded this number in each of his first two seasons, albeit narrowly.

Olave has yet to put together a full 17-game season, and while he could be hampered by Carr and a questionable offensive line, there is no question that he is the number one pass-catching weapon for New Orleans. Look for the Saints to key on him throughout the season and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be in the lab dialing up ways to get Olave the ball.

Any receiving total over 1,000 yards requires some picture of health, but Olave could go Over this number in 13 or 14 games if needed.

Chris Olave to lead NFL in receiving yards (+3100, FanDuel)

As noted above, Olave is a tremendous talent, and there is a reason he was a top-12 pick in the NFL Draft only two years ago. Olave also has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt before the age of 24, and no one should be surprised by a third. It is admittedly a big leap to lead the NFL in receiving yards, but Olave has the combination of pedigree, talent and opportunity needed to do just that.

The +3100 number is a key grab in a market that also has Olave at +2000 or lower in some areas, but there is a scenario in which Olave could play 17 games and jump into the 1,500-yard range and place himself firmly in the mix atop the league. As a secondary way to wager on Olave’s breakout, FanDuel also has Olave at +250 to reach 1,250 receiving yards, which one might play down to +200.

Tyrann Mathieu Over 2.5 interceptions (+122, FanDuel)

Mathieu isn’t the youngest football player in the league at this stage, as he will play the 2024 season at age 32 after entering the NFL in 2013. As such, he isn’t the athlete that he was even a few years ago, but Mathieu still has the combination of durability and a nose for the football.

Mathieu has played in at least 15 games in seven consecutive seasons and all 34 possible games since joining the Saints prior to the 2022 season. That isn’t a guarantee of future performance, but it certainly helps to provide opportunity. From there, Mathieu also has at least three interceptions in five straight seasons, notching four interceptions or more in three of those campaigns. He has always been opportunistic and aggressive and, at plus-money here, there is what to like about this bet.

Saints to win NFC South (+550 at FanDuel)

New Orleans is not the most likely NFC South winner, as evidenced by this number being available at a major outlet like FanDuel. However, FanDuel has the best price available and it is appetizing enough to provide value on New Orleans.

It was the Saints who led the NFC South with a +75 point differential a year ago, and there is reason to believe the offense could improve in the second season with Derek Carr at the helm and with a new offensive coordinator in place.

There are questions on both sides of the ball but, in a division that still remains wide-open, a 9-8 record might be enough to win it and the Saints are more than capable of repeating their collective performance from last season to sneak in at +550 in this market. Because of the nature of the division, this is also a better value than attacking the market for New Orleans to make the playoffs, as many projections place only one NFC South team in the postseason at this juncture.